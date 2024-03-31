Is it live or is it ChatGPT?
It’s hard to keep generating fresh content every day for your edification and entertainment here at Angry Bear. The temptation is to use Chat GPT to do the heavy lifting, but so far, we’ve foresworn AI to rely on our own in-house I.
If you begin to suspect that we’ve betrayed our readers, here are the ten most overused words by ChatGPT*
1. Explore
2. Captivate
3. Tapestry
4. Leverage
5. Embrace
6. Resonate
7. Dynamic
8. Testament
9. Delve
10. Elevate
When these start to appear regularly, you’ll know the bots have won.
*h/t Kevin Drum over at jabberwocking.com
