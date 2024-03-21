Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady (as it goes?)

Angry Bear | March 21, 2024 11:03 am



Interest Rate increases to fight perceived inflation or not fight perceived inflation? Big believer in the cause of much of the inflation being deliberate supply chain planning to increase prices. Have not seen a deliberate price increase yet which will fix a supply chain. Poor or deliberate planning creating issues, a lack of knowledge on supply chains, and invalid sourcing. Pick one.

Similar occurred in 2008-10 and it raised its ugly profit-taking-head again in 2021. We still see ruminant of it in 2024. Are the FED’s actions the right ones to battle commercial Supply Chain issues? From the news sources . . .