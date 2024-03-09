Biden Says Billionaires Pay an 8.2% Tax Rate. What Do Other Households Pay?
Let’s compare apples to apples here.
Originally Published at Wealth Economics
Uncle Joe has thrown out this 8.2% figure a couple of times, including in last night’s SOTU. Multiple folks have unpacked it; it’s not the standard “tax rate” measure. The usual “tax rate” is taxes divided by personal income, which doesn’t include accrued holding gains.
The alternative that Joe’s using is based on Total “Haig-Simons” income, which does include holding gains. Economists for many decades have been referring to H-S income as the “preferred” income measure, because it actually explains changes in households’ balance-sheet assets. Personal income, and thus Personal saving, don’t even come close to explaining households’ asset accumulation, and increasing wealth.
So Joe is using billionaires’ taxes as a percent of their Total income. Let’s do the same for other households.
Takeaways: The billionaire rate is badly regressive compared to the top quintile of income recipients. It’s somewhat regressive compared to the all-households rate. It starts looking actually progressive below the 60% mark.
I encourage my gentle readers to…do what you will with these figures. Have your way with ’em.
Does the BEA, BLS or Census Bureau regularly track and publish H S income data?
If “Economists for many decades have been referring to H-S income as the “preferred” income measure,” it is pretty remarkable how little it is discussed.
Good for Biden!
H-S system is incomplete when applied to income tax. Maybe I miss something but it seems to classify unrealized cap gains as income but doesn’t classify “unrealized cap gains taxes” as income tax paid. If you have a model that treats the cap gain as realized whether it is or not, then it ought to model the tax consequences of that, at least if you are going to use it is analyzing taxes. Even if H-S is being used to look at balance sheets, it still should have a debit entry for cap gains taxed owed. A creditor certainly would take into account eventual taxes if the pledged collateral for a loan were taxable at realization.
I disagree. Taxes owed on accrued unrealized capital gains are only a contingent liability. There are many ways to avoid the liability–offset gains on some assets with realized losses from the small number of assets that lose money; donate the appreciated capital gains property to a nonprofit, potentially even a controlled one; step-up basis in death combined with estate tax workarounds like GRATs, CLATs, SCINs, and the like; spend the money by borrowing against instead of selling; and so on. Ultimately for a billionaire capital gains tax is a voluntary tax. And so, it isn’t certain enough to go on the balance sheet.
I agree on the step-up, see below. But the rest isn’t very convincing or rather mostly reflects things the tax law is intended to do (net gain position works only if you really do have losses and only to the size of those losses and those losses then have no future value). Donating to charity is what society encourages, so be vigilant against fraud charities. As for borrowing, we’ll do what, really? As per below the incentive for much of that borrowing is the step-up. If your heirs can’t leverage step-up, borrowing benefit shrinks a lot in many, many cases. But again, so what if people decide borrowing is what they want to do?
Spellcheck makes a hash of things. Meant to be “well so what really”.
Eliminate the step-up cost basis for heirs and the approaches to holding capital gains shifts a lot. The amount of borrowing against unrealized gains would decrease substantially if estate planning did not have the incentive to hold large positive positions until death. Extremely wealthy families hold by far the biggest gains destined to be stepped-up, but this is being used very extensively down the wealth ladder too, so the political resistance to doing so will be fierce. But it would address the biggest “leak” in cap gains taxation without the enormous complexity and risk that unrealized gain taxation would entail. If your goal is to shift much more human effort towards tax strategizing, go for unrealized gains taxation. If getting rid of an obvious and severe distortion is your goal, try abolishing the step-up.
Ultimately the realization requirement is just about the only administrable way to tax capital gains, so there will always be this bug-a-boo where rich people tax looks lower than tax on earnings. But it’s not a complete picture without considering what is happening underneath the asset–that is, often in a corporation. What would it look like if corporate income and tax were attributed to the billionaire, reconciled with capital gain appreciation and dividends to capture in one fair number corporate earnings, non-earning appreciation, and all income taxes at both levels? I would suspect it’s different, and even if it still looked low, we could then be discussing depreciation and other tax policies.