Why does the GOP hate capitalism?

Joel Eissenberg | February 8, 2024 11:27 am



From a comment thread over at jabberwocking.com:



“The walls are more a sign of desperation than power. A better way is to fix Central America so there is a larger buffer between the US and the problems in South America. Fixing includes making conditions in the continent prosperous enough for all that we don’t have hordes desperately attempting dangerous journeys.”



Exactly. Walls don’t work. But the GOP would rather spend billions on futility than spend it on foreign aid to stem economic and political migrants/refugees in the first place. Never mind that most foreign aid also creates jobs in America. Why doesn’t the GOP trust American capitalism?