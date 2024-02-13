Open Thread February 13 2024 Inflation cooled again in January . . .

Angry Bear | February 13, 2024 1:29 pm



but came in above Wall Street’s expectations, another sign that the Federal Reserve’s path to interest-rate cuts is far from settled.

The Labor Department reported Tuesday that consumer prices rose 3.1% in January from a year earlier, versus a December gain of 3.4%. That marked the lowest reading since June. Inflation at 3.1% Reflects “Stubborn Pricing Pressure, Clouding Outlook for Fed Rate Cuts,” msn.com, WSJ article.

Open Thread February 6 2024 “hard to find jobs right now even with low unemployment” – Angry Bear