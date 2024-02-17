Just some news from Reporting in Letters from an American

Bill Haskell | February 17, 2024 2:12 pm



Full article at the link.

Last night Prof: Heather Cox-Richardson reporting in “Letters from an American” a comment made by Tucker Carlson to Egyptian journalist Emad El Din Adeeb. Carlson emphasized an equivalency of American leaders to Russia’s Putin.

My Letters Take . . .

“Every leader kills people . . . Some kill more than others. Leadership requires killing people.”

I can not think of any US president openly assassinating a person by edict or murdering as many people as Putin has to eliminate any threat to his dictatorship. Others may have a different opinion than I on this. Carlson obviously did this trip so as to gain attention so as to remain a pundit in the US. A pundit unassociated with any major news broadcasting network. The whole trip was to gain attention.

Strategically the loss of Avdiivka by Ukraine comes after a long period of time. The slow pace of the Russian advance and the heavy cost in lives and armored vehicles gives Ukrainian officials confidence the Russian forces lack the tactical coordination and quality. However, it would be better to have held Avdiivka and not face the prospect of a new invasion on old ground they gave up.

Meanwhile House Speaker Mike Johnson sends House Representatives home so as to block aid to Ukraine. Mike Johnson still does not have the power to push back on trump’s congressional supporters in the House. He can not go running to the Dems either. So a delay by taking off a couple of weeks whether planned or a kneejerk might give him the room to support Ukraine funding. trump really has “no” power in the House or the Senate other than fear. Although, Republicans respond to the threats.

