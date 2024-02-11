George W. Bush, Jr. Quotes – The Dark Side

Bill Haskell | February 11, 2024 7:00 am



Went dumpster diving in my Internet sites to find this again. George W. Bush, Jr. – The Dark Side (realchange.org)

Enjoy the sill remarks by Boy-George Bush as compared to Joe Biden.

Quotes – Repeat Offender (Mother/Dad)

“In my line of work you gotta keep repeating things over and over and over again for the truth to sink in, to kinda catapult the propaganda.” – Dubya, May 24, 2005

“I’ve been to war [sic]. I’ve raised twins. If I had a choice, I’d rather go to war.” — Bush, flat out lying in 2002.

“One of the interesting initiatives we’ve taken in Washington, D.C., is we’ve got these vampire-busting devices. A vampire is a—a cell deal you can plug in the wall to charge your cell phone.”—Denver, CO. Aug. 14, 2001

“Well, it’s an unimaginable honor to be the president during the Fourth of July of this country. It means what these words say, for starters. The great inalienable rights of our country. We’re blessed with such values in America. And I–it’s–I’m a proud man to be the nation based upon such wonderful values.”–Visiting the Jefferson Memorial, Washington, D.C., July 2, 2001

“We spent a lot of time talking about Africa, as we should. Africa is a nation that suffers from incredible disease.”–After meeting with the leaders of the European Union, Gothenburg, Sweden, June 14, 2001

“It’s very important for folks to understand that when there’s more trade, there’s more commerce.”–Quebec City, Canada, April 21, 2001

“I’ve coined new words, like, misunderstanding and Hispanically.”—Radio-Television Correspondents Association dinner, Washington, D.C., March 29, 2001

“I am mindful not only of preserving executive powers for myself, but for predecessors as well.”—Washington, D.C., Jan. 29, 2001

“Then I went for a run with the other dog and just walked. And I started thinking about a lot of things. I was able to—I can’t remember what it was. Oh, the inaugural speech, started thinking through that.”—Pre-inaugural interview with U.S. News & World Report, Jan. 22, 2001 issue

“Redefining the role of the United States from enablers to keep the peace to enablers to keep the peace from peacekeepers is going to be an assignment.”—Interview with the New York Times, Jan. 14, 2001 (Thanks to Rachael Contorer.)

“The California crunch really is the result of not enough power-generating plants and then not enough power to power the power of generating plants.”—Interview with the New York Times, Jan. 14, 2001

“They misunderestimated me.”—Bentonville, Ark., Nov. 6, 2000

“I know how hard it is for you to put food on your family.”—Greater Nashua, N.H., Chamber of Commerce, Jan. 27, 2000

“I know the human being and fish can coexist peacefully.”-Saginaw, Mich., Sept. 29, 2000

“The great thing about America is everybody should vote.”-Austin, Texas, Dec. 8, 2000

“It’s clearly a budget. It’s got a lot of numbers in it.”–Reuters, May 5, 2000

“Rarely is the question asked: Is our children learning?”-Florence, S.C., Jan. 11, 2000

“I understand small business growth. I was one.”-New York Daily News, Feb. 19, 2000

“The most important job is not to be governor, or first lady in my case.”-Pella, Iowa, as quoted by the San Antonio Express-News, Jan. 30, 2000

“It’s important for us to explain to our nation that life is important. It’s not only life of babies, but it’s life of children living in, you know, the dark dungeons of the Internet.”—Arlington Heights, Ill., Oct. 24, 2000

“I think if you know what you believe, it makes it a lot easier to answer questions. I can’t answer your question.”— Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Oct. 4, 2000

“Natural gas is hemispheric. I like to call it hemispheric in nature because it is a product that we can find in our neighborhoods.”—Austin, Texas, Dec. 20, 2000

“The senator [McCain] has got to understand if he’s going to have—he can’t have it both ways. He can’t take the high horse and then claim the low road.”—To reporters in Florence, S.C., Feb. 17, 2000

“We ought to make the pie higher.”—South Carolina Republican Debate, Feb. 15, 2000

“They want the federal government controlling Social Security like it’s some kind of federal program.”—Debate in St. Charles, Mo., Nov. 2, 2000

“It’s your money. You paid for it.”—LaCrosse, Wis., Oct. 18, 2000

“It’s not the governor’s role to decide who goes to heaven. I believe that God decides who goes to heaven, not George W. Bush.” — George W. Bush, in the Houston Chronicle.

“There ought to be limits to freedom. We’re aware of this [web] site, and this guy is just a garbage man, that’s all he is.” — George Jr., discussing a web site that parodies him

“I’m a uniter not a divider. That means when it comes time to sew up your chest cavity, we use stitches as opposed to opening it up.” — Bush, on David Letterman, March 2, 2000. (the audience booed)

“I didn’t — I swear I didn’t — get into politics to feather my nest or feather my friends’ nests.” — Bush Jr., in the Houston Chronicle

“Our enemies are innovative and resourceful, and so are we. They never stop thinking about new ways to harm our country and our people, and neither do we.”

“Too many OB/GYN’s aren’t able to practice their love with women all across the country.”

