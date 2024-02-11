George W. Bush, Jr. Quotes – The Dark Side
Went dumpster diving in my Internet sites to find this again. George W. Bush, Jr. – The Dark Side (realchange.org)
Enjoy the sill remarks by Boy-George Bush as compared to Joe Biden.
Quotes – Repeat Offender (Mother/Dad)
“In my line of work you gotta keep repeating things over and over and over again for the truth to sink in, to kinda catapult the propaganda.” – Dubya, May 24, 2005
“I’ve been to war [sic]. I’ve raised twins. If I had a choice, I’d rather go to war.” — Bush, flat out lying in 2002.
“One of the interesting initiatives we’ve taken in Washington, D.C., is we’ve got these vampire-busting devices. A vampire is a—a cell deal you can plug in the wall to charge your cell phone.”—Denver, CO. Aug. 14, 2001
“Well, it’s an unimaginable honor to be the president during the Fourth of July of this country. It means what these words say, for starters. The great inalienable rights of our country. We’re blessed with such values in America. And I–it’s–I’m a proud man to be the nation based upon such wonderful values.”–Visiting the Jefferson Memorial, Washington, D.C., July 2, 2001
“We spent a lot of time talking about Africa, as we should. Africa is a nation that suffers from incredible disease.”–After meeting with the leaders of the European Union, Gothenburg, Sweden, June 14, 2001
“It’s very important for folks to understand that when there’s more trade, there’s more commerce.”–Quebec City, Canada, April 21, 2001
“I’ve coined new words, like, misunderstanding and Hispanically.”—Radio-Television Correspondents Association dinner, Washington, D.C., March 29, 2001
“I am mindful not only of preserving executive powers for myself, but for predecessors as well.”—Washington, D.C., Jan. 29, 2001
“Then I went for a run with the other dog and just walked. And I started thinking about a lot of things. I was able to—I can’t remember what it was. Oh, the inaugural speech, started thinking through that.”—Pre-inaugural interview with U.S. News & World Report, Jan. 22, 2001 issue
“Redefining the role of the United States from enablers to keep the peace to enablers to keep the peace from peacekeepers is going to be an assignment.”—Interview with the New York Times, Jan. 14, 2001 (Thanks to Rachael Contorer.)
“The California crunch really is the result of not enough power-generating plants and then not enough power to power the power of generating plants.”—Interview with the New York Times, Jan. 14, 2001
“They misunderestimated me.”—Bentonville, Ark., Nov. 6, 2000
“I know how hard it is for you to put food on your family.”—Greater Nashua, N.H., Chamber of Commerce, Jan. 27, 2000
“I know the human being and fish can coexist peacefully.”-Saginaw, Mich., Sept. 29, 2000
“The great thing about America is everybody should vote.”-Austin, Texas, Dec. 8, 2000
“It’s clearly a budget. It’s got a lot of numbers in it.”–Reuters, May 5, 2000
“Rarely is the question asked: Is our children learning?”-Florence, S.C., Jan. 11, 2000
“I understand small business growth. I was one.”-New York Daily News, Feb. 19, 2000
“The most important job is not to be governor, or first lady in my case.”-Pella, Iowa, as quoted by the San Antonio Express-News, Jan. 30, 2000
“It’s important for us to explain to our nation that life is important. It’s not only life of babies, but it’s life of children living in, you know, the dark dungeons of the Internet.”—Arlington Heights, Ill., Oct. 24, 2000
“I think if you know what you believe, it makes it a lot easier to answer questions. I can’t answer your question.”— Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Oct. 4, 2000
“Natural gas is hemispheric. I like to call it hemispheric in nature because it is a product that we can find in our neighborhoods.”—Austin, Texas, Dec. 20, 2000
“The senator [McCain] has got to understand if he’s going to have—he can’t have it both ways. He can’t take the high horse and then claim the low road.”—To reporters in Florence, S.C., Feb. 17, 2000
“We ought to make the pie higher.”—South Carolina Republican Debate, Feb. 15, 2000
“They want the federal government controlling Social Security like it’s some kind of federal program.”—Debate in St. Charles, Mo., Nov. 2, 2000
“It’s your money. You paid for it.”—LaCrosse, Wis., Oct. 18, 2000
“It’s not the governor’s role to decide who goes to heaven. I believe that God decides who goes to heaven, not George W. Bush.” — George W. Bush, in the Houston Chronicle.
“There ought to be limits to freedom. We’re aware of this [web] site, and this guy is just a garbage man, that’s all he is.” — George Jr., discussing a web site that parodies him
“I’m a uniter not a divider. That means when it comes time to sew up your chest cavity, we use stitches as opposed to opening it up.” — Bush, on David Letterman, March 2, 2000. (the audience booed)
“I didn’t — I swear I didn’t — get into politics to feather my nest or feather my friends’ nests.” — Bush Jr., in the Houston Chronicle
“Our enemies are innovative and resourceful, and so are we. They never stop thinking about new ways to harm our country and our people, and neither do we.”
“Too many OB/GYN’s aren’t able to practice their love with women all across the country.”
Marriage well quotes
- But the thing I like about him [former Representative Bill Janklow] is he married well — he’s honest and he loves the people, and he loves the people. (Mar. 9, 2001)
- Well, the Chinese, I’m convinced, like my father because he married well. (Mar. 22, 2001)
- I love your Governor. It seems like the people of Connecticut do, too. And like me, he married well. (Apr. 18, 2001)
- First, I’m here to urge the people of Alabama to send this good man, Jeff Sessions, back to the United States Senate. He’s doing a great job. He’s a solid citizen who brings integrity to the office. Plus, he’s got a friend in the White House. He married well, too. It’s good to be here with Mary. (Jun. 22, 2001)
- I’m honored that the first chairman of America’s Promise [Colin Powell] agreed to be our nation’s Secretary of State. He’s doing a fantastic job for our country. Welcome, Mr. Secretary. Like me, he married well. Thank you for being here, Alma. (Jul. 9, 2001)
- He’s [Colorado Governor Bill Owens] cut the taxes, he’s made education a priority and you need to send him back, you need to put him back in the Statehouse. Plus, he married well. (Aug. 14, 2001)
- I want to thank [VFW] Commander-in-Chief [John W. Smart]. John has been in the Oval Office. He is a true advocate for the veterans. He has done a fine job. And, like me, he married well. (Aug. 20, 2001)
- I wish my wife were with me. Like Harry Truman, I married well. (Aug. 21, 2001)
- First, let me say something about your governor. I appreciate so very much his hospitality. I know you appreciate his leadership. You’ve got a good one as Governor of Wisconsin and make sure you send him back here in two years’ time. And like me, he married well. (Sep. 3, 2001)
- And I want to thank you all for coming to support my good, close friend, George Pataki. He has done a — If for no other reason you ought to send him back, it’s because, like me, he married well. (Feb. 6, 2002)
- But it’s great to be back in this great state. I’m here to talk about welfare reform, but I’m also here to make sure that the good people of Ohio send this good man back to the Governor’s Mansion. There was a lot of reasons to send him back, but none greater than the fact that he married well. (May 10, 2002)
- With Bob Riley you’ve got a good, honest politician who’s going to bring integrity to Montgomery, Alabama, and he’s going to reform the state on behalf of all the people of this great state. He’s also going to win because he married well. (Jul. 15, 2002)
- [Elizabeth Dole] married well. But Bob got the better end of the deal. Just like I did when I married. (Jul. 25, 2002)
- I’m proud to come back and say as clearly as I can to the citizens of Tennessee, Lamar Alexander should become the next United States senator. And there’s a lot of reasons why, and one of them is because he married well. Like me, he married a Texan. And like me, he married above himself. (Sep. 17, 2002)
- I want to thank you for getting ready to stuff the envelopes and to dial the phones and to put up the signs and to turn out the vote for a good man, a man who didn’t need to run for office, a man that had a nice, comfortable life. After all, he married well. …You’ve got a good one in [unsuccessful NJ senatorial candidate] Doug Forrester. (Sep. 23, 2002)
- There’s a lot of reasons why I think John [Thune] ought to be in the Senate, starting with the fact that he really married well. Probably some of you haven’t had a chance to meet Kimberly, but you’ll know it’s true when I say he married above himself. (Sep. 24, 2002)
- I’m here because this man [Maryland gubernatorial candidate Bob Ehrlich] is somebody who wants to unite this state, not divide it. And I’m here because he married well. (Oct. 2, 2002)
- We both married above ourselves. I want to thank Kitty Sununu, mother of three, for standing by John’s side. It’s tough to run for office, it’s hard on a family. But if you’ve got a good marriage and if you prioritize your family, you can do anything. And I appreciate the Sununus’ love for each other, and I appreciate their family values a lot. …I appreciate Judd Gregg. He’s been a friend, he’s a solid citizen. He’s a really, really good United States Senator. He, too, married well, it’s great that Kathy’s here. (Oct. 5, 2002)
- [Dick Posthumus has] got the character, he’s got the leadership capacity. And just like me, he married well. I know that Pam Posthumus will be a fine first lady. (Oct. 14, 2002)
- And there’s another secret weapon in the case of these two men’s [Saxby Chambliss, Sonny Perdue] campaign. That’s their wives. They both married well. Like me, they married above themselves. (Oct. 17, 2002)
- Norm Coleman is a uniter. He starts in the center and he works with people to bring them together to do what’s right for America. No doubt in my mind he can do the job and, like me, he married well. (Oct. 18, 2002)
- And the right person to follow Senator Jesse Helms is soon to be Senator Elizabeth Dole. She married well, and so did I. The truth of the matter is, Senator Dole — the male Senator Dole — and I married above ourselves. (Oct. 24, 2002)
- I’m proud to have traveled in with Joan today, too. Like me, he [Colorado Senator Wayne Allard] married well. (Oct. 28, 2002)
- There’s plenty of Democrats in this state who understand [Representative Shelley Moore Capito has done a great job. …I appreciate so very much her husband Charlie — his patience, his support of Shelley Moore. He is a really fine husband. She married well, and so did I. (Oct. 31, 2002)
- I’m proud to be up here, as well, with a fine Kentucky couple, starting with a United States Senator who had done a fabulous job for the people of Kentucky, and that’s Mitch McConnell. Like me, he married well — so well I put Elaine in the Cabinet. (Nov. 1, 2002)
- How about putting it this way. Let’s win one for George W. [Gekas]. I’m talking about both George Ws on the stage. Both George Ws married well, by the way. (Nov. 1, 2002)
- No, the people of this state want down-to-earth, plain-speaking members representing them and that is exactly what John Sununu is. And like me, he married well. And like me, he picked a pretty good pair of parents. (Nov. 1, 2002)
- [Rick Perry] understands public schools. He understands jobs. He is the absolute right man for the job of Governor of Texas. And, like me, he married well. (Nov. 4, 2002)
- I asked my fellow citizens to think about how you can be a person making somebody’s life better. I talked to Cecil from St. John’s Baptist in Columbus, Maryland. Cecil said his preacher called him into action and his wife said, you keep talking about the need for mentors, but you haven’t done a darn thing about it. Cecil and I married well. (Jan. 30, 2003)
- [Haley Barbour] and I share something else in common — we both married above ourselves. …Speaking about a guy who married well, Senator Lott is with us. (Sep. 12, 2003)
- [Tony Principi has] really done a good job and I’m proud of his commitment and service to our country as a Cabinet Secretary. I value his advice, I love his spirit. I’m also happy to report that, like me, he married well. (Oct. 13, 2003)
- [Arnold Schwarzenegger and I] did have a good visit, and during that visit I was able to reflect upon how much we have in common. We both married well. (Oct. 16, 2003)
- Tony [Evans] and I married well. (Oct. 29, 2003)
- Haley Barbour is a family man, a man of faith. There is no doubt in my mind he is going to be a great governor of this big state. Plus, he married well. … I appreciate so very much Tricia Lott being here. She’s a great friend of mine and Laura’s. She married well. (Nov. 1, 2003)
- I’m back, knocking on doors, asking the vote for Ernie Fletcher. …I appreciate the fact that, like me, he married well. …I also want to thank very much the United States senators who have joined us, strong allies, good people, people who will make you proud here in the great state of Kentucky, starting with Mitch McConnell. I appreciate you coming, Mitch. Speaking of somebody who married well — he married so well, I picked his wife to be in my Cabinet — the Secretary of Labor, Elaine Chao. (Nov. 1, 2003)
- Mr. Speaker, I appreciate your leadership on this event — made an enormous difference tonight for this very successful fundraiser. I also want to thank your dear wife, Susan. You and I both married very well. (Nov. 10, 2003)
- [Laura] is a great wife, a wonderful mother, and she’s doing a heck of a good job as the First Lady of this country. [Jon] Kyl married well too. (Nov. 25, 2003)
- I appreciate so very much your fine Governor, Kenny Guinn, for showing up today. Governor, it’s great to see you. He’s a close friend, as is Dema. The Governor and I both married very well. (Nov. 25, 2003)
- This year, he [Matt Kenseth] drove his Number 17 Ford all the way to the Winston Cup title. He’s a great driver, and, like me, he married well. (Dec. 2, 2003)
- Last time I was with Governor Schwarzenegger it dawned on me that we have some things in common. We both married well. (Feb. 22, 2004)
- I appreciate a member of my Cabinet being here today — Elaine Chao is with us. The Senator married really well. So did she. (Feb. 26, 2004)
- [Jeb Bush is] a great governor of this great state. Like me, he married well. (Mar. 20, 2004)
- Mitt Romney is a great governor. And like me, he married very well. (Mar. 25, 2004)
- I’ve got to thank my friend Emilio Estefan for putting the show together again. I want to thank you, Emilio. And I always like to remind Emilio, both of us married really well. (May 5, 2004)
- There are a lot of reasons to be for George [Nethercutt], but the best is the fact that he married well. Like me, he married above himself. (Jun. 17, 2004)
- I appreciate your Governor, Kenny Guinn. He’s a fine, honest, honorable, great Governor of this state. And like me, he married well — when he married Dema. (Jun. 18, 2004)
- One good reason to put me back in there for four more years is so that Laura will be the First Lady. Thank you. I married well. (Jul. 9, 2004)
- Craig [Benson] decided to leave a comfortable life and serve. I think it’s a great and noble example. I hope you put him back into office as the Governor. And like me, he married well. (Aug. 30, 2004)
- I’ve already mentioned old Judd [Gregg]. He’s a great United States Senator. I’m telling you. He is steady, he’s strong. He’s making a big, big difference in the Senate. He’s fun to work with — most of the time. He’s plenty capable and he knows what he’s doing — and he married well. (Aug. 30, 2004)
- I’m proud to be traveling with Congressman Paul Ryan. He is a breath of fresh air. He’s a good, honest man who, like me, married well. (Sep. 24, 2004)
- I’m proud of Paul Ryan. I’m proud of working with your Congressman. He’s a good, solid man, I’m telling you. He’s smart, capable — He’s a good thinker, he married well in Janna. (Sep. 24, 2004)
- And they [the Bush family] send their best to my buddy, the Senator from Ohio, George Voinovich. I tell you, you’re lucky to have a man of this caliber serving you in the United States Senate. What a fine American, and I hope you put him back in office with a resounding vote. Plus he married well. (Oct. 28, 2004)
- I also want to thank Governor Schwarzenegger for coming. It’s such an honor to have him here in Columbus and campaigning on my behalf. You know, he and I share some things in common. We both married well. (Oct. 29, 2004)
- I’m really proud of your Senator, Pete Domenici. What a fantastic man. He’s as good as they come in public service. He does a fabulous job for New Mexico, and like me, he married well when he married Nancy. (Nov. 1, 2004)
- I’m proud to be traveling today with Curt Schilling. Everybody knows him as a great pitcher. I know him as a great husband, a great dad, and a man of great character. He’s a champion on the field, and he’s a champion off the field. And like me, he married well. (Nov. 1, 2004)
- I appreciate so very much the service and advice and friendship of our Vice President, Dick Cheney. Like me, he married well. (Jan. 18, 2005)
- Governor Hoeven is doing a fine job, as well, and like me, he married well. (Feb. 3, 2005)
- First, I’m really proud of the job Anne Northup is doing as the Congresswoman from this state. She is smart, she is capable, she wants to confront problems now, before they become worse. She loves her family. She loves Louisville, Kentucky. Woody married well. So did I, by the way. Laura sends her best, she’s doing great. (Mar. 10, 2005)
- I particularly want to pay homage to Congressman Tom Reynolds, who has done a fabulous job as the Chairman of the NRCC. And the Chairman of the Spring Dinner, Spencer Bachus from the great state of Alabama. Good job, Spence. It’s nice to be up here with Linda, too. Like you — yes, you married well. (Mar. 15, 2005)
- Before I do, there’s some people I want to recognize, starting with the great Governor of the state of Mississippi, Haley Barbour. Welcome, Governor. Thank you. And his wife, Marsha, the First Lady. Haley married well, and so did I. (May 3, 2005)
- That’s what I like about Jim Talent. He’s got his priorities absolutely straight — faith, family, and the United States of America. He married well, and so did I. (Jun. 2, 2005)
- And finally, I want to pay homage to the First Lady of Panama. I want to welcome you here, Madam First Lady. Thank you for coming. We’re really glad you’re here. Your husband is kind of like me. We both married well. (Jun. 16, 2005)
- I got to tell you, I admire John Howard a lot. He’s a man of conviction. He’s got backbone. He’s not afraid to make the hard decision, he’s not afraid to lead. And we’re really thrilled you’re here. Plus, he married well. (Jul. 19, 2005)
- Jon Kyl is an effective United States Senator, and the people of this state need to send him back to Washington, D.C. He also married well. And so did I. (Nov. 28, 2005)
- I want to thank Marsha [Barbour] for being here, as well. I don’t know how you put up with him for all these years. You must be a patient soul. But he married well, just like me. (Jan. 12, 2006)
- Before I begin, I do want to thank [New Hampshire Governor] Judd [Gregg]. The guy is a great friend. He’s a great friend of mine. He’s a great friend of the people of New Hampshire. I’ve gotten to know him really well. He’s a good man — and he married well, too, by the way. So did I. (Feb. 8, 2006)
- Florida is a Republican state because Jeb Bush has done in office what he promised the citizens of Florida he would do. …And on top of all that, he married well. I’m proud to be here with my sister-in-law, Columba Bush. I married well, too. (Feb. 17, 2006)
- Thank you for coming today to give me a chance to say loud and clear, Chris [Chocola] is the right person for the 2nd Congressional District of Indiana. And like me, he married well. (Feb. 23, 2006)
- I want to thank Matt Blunt, as well, and Melanie, and Ann Romney. Thank you all very much for taking a strong leadership role. One of the things you find out about successful governors is they marry well. Same thing happens for Presidents. And I am married really well. (Feb. 27, 2006)
- So here’s the thing I like about [Georgia Governor] Sonny [Perdue]. One, he married well — where’s Mary? Oh, there she is. Hi, Mary, good to see you. Thanks for being here. Secondly, he said his favorite title in life is not “Governor”, but “Big Buddy.” (Mar. 9, 2006)
- [West Virginia Governor] Joe [Manchin], thank you very much for your leadership. Thanks for bringing Gayle. Like you, I married well, too. (Mar. 22, 2006)
- The good thing about Conrad Burns is you know where he stands. That’s why the people of Montana respect him and they like him. And I’m here to urge the good people of the state of Montana to send him back to the United States Senate. I appreciate Phyllis. Phyllis, it’s great to see you. Conrad married well. So did I. (Mar. 27, 2006)
- I’m looking forward to sharing with you what’s on my mind. I look forward to hearing what’s on yours, as well. First thing is, Laura sends her best to the folks of Charlotte. She sends her best, Tony, to you and your bride. Thank you for having us here, to the Central Piedmont. I appreciate your involvement in education. I married well. She’s a really patient person, too. (Apr. 6, 2006)
- I think it’s a pretty neat deal when you get introduced by your brother. Particularly since he’s such a good Governor. We both share the same political advisor — Mom. I don’t know if Mother is still telling you what to do, Jeb, but she’s certainly telling me what to do all the time. And both of us married well. The First Lady of Florida is a fantastic woman, and so is the First Lady of the United States. (May 9, 2006)
- I want to thank you for what you’re going to do, which is turn out the vote to make sure he [Congressman Geoff Davis] gets back to Washington, D.C. Anyway, Laura sends her best. And old Geoff is like me. He married well. (May 19, 2006)
- Laura and I are very fond of [Republican Senator] Jim [Talent] and Brenda. Jim is very fond of Laura, to the point where he was hoping she would be the keynote speaker. But the Senator and I both married very well. (Jun. 28, 2006)
- Every time I’m around Orrin Hatch, after he gets through talking about Utah, he finally gets to the country. In other words, he loves Utah and he loves the citizens of Utah. And he married well. We’re proud to be here with Elaine and the Hatch family. Laura said to me, she said, you get over to Utah and you help our friends come back to Washington, D.C. She sends her love. I married well, just like Orrin married well. (Aug. 31, 2006)
- Wojo [Major General Walter Wojdakowski], I’m glad your wife, Candy, joined us. We both married well. (Jan. 11, 2007)
- [Republican Senator] Mitch [McConnell] married well, and so did I. If Mitch were smart, he would have invited the A team to do the fundraiser, but she happens to be on the road today. But I do bring greetings from Laura. (Mar. 2, 2007)
- I married well, and so did [Republican Senator Jeff] Sessions. (Jun. 21, 2007)
- There’s one person with us today who remembers that first annual Christmas tree lighting — and, Santa, we are glad you’re here. We know this is a busy time of year for you, and we’re thrilled you’re here, and we really appreciate you bringing Mrs. Claus. Both you and I married well. (Dec. 6, 2007)
- My family is proud to have Latino blood — mi cuñada. Jeb and I both married very well. (Oct. 9, 2008)
- I particularly want to say thanks to my friend, Arlen Specter, for joining us. It’s been a joy working with you — most of the time. He’s a pretty independent-minded fellow — who is honest and decent. And like me, he married very well. So Joan, thanks for being here, and I appreciate — I appreciate you supporting this good man during some very difficult times. (Dec. 6, 2008)
My all-time favorite.
‘Fooled us once, shame on you. Fooled us twice, shame on… Um, err… cain’t git fooled agin!’
As if! In an allusion to ‘Bush v Gore’, followed by ‘Bush v Kerry’, adding the line from “Won’t Get Fooled Again” – The Who.
Mixing up familiar phrases.
History repeats!
Donald Trump asks Supreme Court for Bush v. Gore treatment.
Slate.com – Feb 7
The Who:
I’ll tip my hat to the new Constitution
Take a bow for the new revolution
Smile and grin at the change all around
Pick up my guitar and play
Just like yesterday
Then I’ll get on my knees and pray
We don’t get fooled again
—–
It’s supposed to be…
“Fooled us once, shame on you. Fooled us twice, shame on me!”