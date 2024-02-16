Catlin Clark Sets the mark in Basketball

Bill Haskell | February 16, 2024 7:00 am



Taken from MSN’s reprint of a Washington Post article. How can you not get excited about this? As a basketball small forward and guard, a thunker when trying to dunk the ball. I think this is exciting. How can you not like this?

Iowa’s senior guard entered the night with 3,520 points, seven shy of Plum’s record. Caitlin Clark wasted no time, making a right-handed layup on the Hawkeyes’ first possession and a three-pointer on their second position to get within reach of the milestone. After Iowa committed a pair of turnovers, Clark pushed the ball up the court in transition and pulled up from three steps inside the center court line near the left sideline to swish the record-setting three-pointer just 2:15 into the game.

Clark celebrated by flexing toward the court as she got back on defense, and Iowa called timeout shortly thereafter to acknowledge the record. The Hawkeyes cleared the bench to mob their star during the dead ball, and Hawkeyes Coach Lisa Bluder planted a kiss on Clark’s left cheek as she returned to the huddle to a raucous standing ovation.

Clearly riding the high from an emotional night, Clark made five three-pointers in the first quarter and single-handedly outscored Michigan, 23-22, in the period as Iowa built a 33-22 lead overall.