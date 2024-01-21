Sports Illustrated RIP

Joel Eissenberg | January 21, 2024 6:00 am



I remember reading SI occasionally when I was a kid. I liked the writing and the photos. As a long-distance runner, I was mostly interested in articles on track, cross-country and marathons. I wasn’t interested in ball sports. And don’t get me started on calling auto racing a “sport.”I see where Sports Illustrated is on the ropes. It’s another symptom of the collapse of the dead tree journalism industry. I’ve certainly contributed to that collapse by moving mostly to online news and blogs. Hell, I read most books on my Samsung ereader these days. But I still get the dead tree issues of The New Yorker and The New York Review of Books.Is the world poorer without SI? Probably not. Sports is entertainment. The scientific world still needs journals. History and philosophy will still be published. But the death of SI is emblematic of the decline of journalism. And that’s not a good thing.