Is America a racist country?
Decades ago, I read a column by Andrew Young, the former Atlanta Mayor and UN representative, in which he wrote that you should never trust anyone who says they aren’t racist. You should say I’m working on my racism.
Recently, the former South Carolina governor and current GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley omitted to mention that slavery was a cause of the Civil War (it was *the* cause–see the Cornerstone Document, as just one exhibit). Now, Haley says this: “We’re not a racist country, Brian. We’ve never been a racist country.”
As a country, the United States was conceived in chattel slavery. That’s encoded in the Constitution. Those slaves weren’t White, they were Black, and the reason for their enslavement was racist, full stop.
Never mind that the indigenous people of the continent were ethnically cleansed for racist reasons.
The United States has, for most of its history, been a racist country. Not just a nation of racists, but a nation with racist policies. Shame on Nikki Haley for denying that history. She needs to work harder on her racism.
Say what?
As a country, the United States was conceived in chattel slavery.
The ‘1619 Project’ pointed out that the first African slaves arrived here when European settlement of what was to become the USA was getting underway. This of course is what eventually became the land where everyone is ‘created equal’. Since 1776 anyway, that has been what America is all about. In the words of our Southern forefathers even.
You might say instead that the United States was conceived in monumental hypocrisy.
I prefer to believe we are still working on creating a More Perfect Union.
@Fred,
I assume you’re being sarcastic.
“The word “slave” does not appear in the Constitution. The framers consciously avoided the word, recognizing that it would sully the document. Nevertheless, slavery received important protections in the Constitution. The notorious three-fifths clause—which counted three-fifths of a state’s slave population in apportioning representation—gave the South extra representation in the House of Representatives and extra votes in the Electoral College. Thomas Jefferson would have lost the election of 1800 if not for the Three-fifths Compromise. The Constitution also prohibited Congress from outlawing the Atlantic slave trade for twenty years. A fugitive slave clause required the return of runaway slaves to their owners. The Constitution gave the federal government the power to put down domestic rebellions, including slave insurrections.”
