Getting control of the border
The single most significant thing Republicans could do to reduce undocumented immigration is to require E-Verify for all hires and jail employers who don’t use it or who hire in spite of it. Why not use this?
“At the same time, ordinary economic migrants could be most effectively dealt with via E-Verify. If you make it hard to hire undocumented workers, they’ll stop coming. The problem is that even immigration hawks tend to downplay this because it might actually work, and that would piss off the business community that wants lots of cheap foreign labor.”
Follow the money, peeps.
How do we get control of the border?
“At the same time, ordinary economic migrants could be most effectively dealt with via E-Verify. If you make it hard to hire undocumented workers, they’ll stop coming. The problem is that even immigration hawks tend to downplay this because it might actually work, and that would piss off the business community that wants lots of cheap foreign labor.”
Follow the money, peeps.
How do we get control of the border?
You skillfully caveated the post with “economic migrants” so this is a little off-topic, and you’ve all heard it before, but a real good place to start (How do we get control of the border) would be in the recognition that our warming atmosphere, the thin layer of no longer potentially toxic gases we live in enveloping the only world we know of we can live on
DOES NOT RECOGNIZE THE BOUNDARIES OF NATION/STATES
Not gonna’ stop the migrations. Those places have become uninhabitable and the people who can no longer live there are leaving. It can’t be stopped, it won’t be stopped. Far better to find a way to manage the migrations, because all we’re doing right now is demonstrating to the world that we are no better than any other third-world shithole