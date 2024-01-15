Capitalism prevails
I’m reading Homelands: A personal history of Europe by Timothy Garton Ash. The book is organized by decades, and the decade of 1980-89 was a historically significant one for Central Europe. By the end of the decade, the “communist” dictatorships in Poland, Hungary, East Germany and Czechoslovakia had collapsed.
Real history resists simplification, but to simplify, the seemingly permanent division of communist East and capitalist West succumbed to the reality that the economic regime of the East was fanciful. It simply couldn’t compete in delivering material goods and innovation. The physical and regulatory barriers separating the two systems were too porous.
I’ve thought for years that the reason Castro survived for so long in Cuba was that US governments, both Republican and Democratic, imposed severe economic isolation on the island. We should have offered trade and cultural exchanges. In Central Europe, the West decided to make the best of the situation by accommodation, which meant that Western goods, art, etc. were available in the East (at a price), and many of the residents behind the “iron curtain” could travel to the West (briefly and at a price). Eventually, capitalism seduced the East and the “communist” regimes mostly collapsed of their own hollowness. Their system just couldn’t deliver the goods.
The process of collapse was slow, punctuated by brief periods of acceleration (Hungary in 1956, Prague Spring in 1968) and reversal, but the vector was clear, certainly in retrospect. In a world where serious provocation threatens nuclear holocaust, years or decades of suffering and oppression can yield, with patience, to greater freedom without global extermination. Something to think about in Ukraine today. Putin is 71. He won’t live forever, and there appears to be no succession plan in place. I realize that patience is a luxury for this old White American male, but history teaches me to trust the power of capitalism and democracy over their alternatives.
Hey Joel:
Homelands sounds like some of the books I have read in the past. I will have to give it a read!
Not sure if you remember Obama’s efforts upon taking office. Barack said the isolation of Cuba had failed to advance U.S. interests and that it was time to pursue diplomacy with the Castro regime. Several weeks after taking office, he eased restrictions on remittances and travel, allowing Cuban Americans to send unlimited money to Cuba and permitting U.S. citizens to visit Cuba for religious and educational purposes.
This all made sense after decades of blocking most everything.
Obama leaves office and trump and/or Republicans reverses the then progress made. Republicans and trump went well beyond pre-Obama sanctions on Cuba. To no-avail, Cuba will always be Cuba and the US loses with Cuba and global influence.
Was stationed in Cuba in 1970 with reinforced 2nd Bn 8th Marines. We were a little country separated from Cuba by a fence and the largest landmine field in the world. I was in charge of land line communications to each of the 20 posts on Leeward side. Interesting as my MOS 2881 was well beyond telephones and landlines.