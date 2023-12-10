Ken Melvin | December 10, 2023 12:37 pm



Throughout history, there have been times when some human minds shone brilliant lighting the way forward for us all. For much of time, their light could be said to be enough. Never omniscient, but enough. At these times, these big minds saw far enough ahead to lead us forward.



Along the way, our world has become more and more complicated. So complicated that even our biggest and brightest minds may not be capable of dealing with all the variables involved in matters such as economics, governance, psychology, …, and education.



For the past few decades, computers have assisted us more and more in the study of the hard sciences and, to some extent, the soft. Artificial Intelligence (AI), the intelligence of machines or software, has been developing since the advent of computers; and has been in broad use for the past two decades. Since 2012, deep learning* AI has pretty much taken over the field.



Of late, much of AI’s capacity has been applied in Surveillance Capitalism (collecting consumers’ data and using it to target them more precisely). AI was used to surveil users of social media for personal information; info which is used within the social media companies and/or sold to others for all sorts of purposes. Experts now say that Google, Facebook, other social media companies, and maybe the Chinese government know more about us than we know about ourselves.



Only recently great advances have been made in AI. It now appears that we stand on the cusp of an AI Age within the current Digital Age. An age during which AI will take us to places we have never been. To places, we could not have reached with our mere mortal minds.



We have always been somewhat limited by our capacity to think, perhaps more so by our preconceptions and prejudices. AI, with a much greater capacity to think, opens new horizons for humans. Especially if it can be freed of prejudices and preconceptions. We can look forward to asking AI for new ideas about how should it be for such things as economic and governance policy; to help us better understand psychology/psychiatry; and to find ways to improve education (isn’t education applied psychology?). AI may indeed lead us into a brave new world.