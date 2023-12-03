Angry Bear | December 3, 2023 8:02 am



Healthcare in the United States of America has always been difficult and the costs are commercially driven with some give to what the market will bear. While not perfect, the ACA was a huge step forward in providing affordable healthcare. Unfortunately, Ted Kennedy died shortly afterwards. Senator Kennedy was also advocating for Long Term Care.

There are better ways to pay for healthcare. Single Payer eliminates the different administrative practices of each insurance company in payments to hospitals and practices. It also provides a foundation of standard healthcare practices of care.

We do not have it and we are in the next best thing to Single Payer, the ACA. To which, one political party wishes to eliminate the ACA and return to something many people could not afford. Charles Gaba gives a rundown of the political aspirations of one man who has some blatant mental issues and similar with minorities.

Another low point in politics.

Meanwhile, Trump pledges to “never give up” trying to “terminate” healthcare coverage for over 40 million Americans, ACA Signups, Charles Gaba.

The 2024 ACA Open Enrollment Period is going on right now and will continue through January 16th in most states. So far, I’ve confirmed that over 4.7 million Americans have enrolled in either ACA exchange Qualified Health Plan (QHP) policies nationally or Basic Health Plan (BHP) policies in New York & Minnesota specifically; the odd are that the combined total will be over 18.5 million by the time the dust settles in January.

Meanwhile, Medicaid enrollment via the Affordable Care Act’s expansion provision reached an all-time high of 24.6 million people last March, although this has likely dropped by several million people since then via the ongoing Medicaid Unwinding process (in fact, a portion of that population has shifted over from Medicaid to ACA policies).

Combined, that’s as many as 43.1 million Americans, or nearly 13% of the entire U.S. population, who are either currently enrolled in (or about to become enrolled in) healthcare coverage directly provided by the Patient Protection & Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare. Again, it’s probably more like 40 million due to the Unwinding process.

I mention all of this because likely 2024 Republican Presidential nominee Donald J. Trump just posted this on his “Truth Social” account a couple of days ago:

Here we go again.