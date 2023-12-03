trying to “terminate” healthcare coverage for over 40 million Americans
Healthcare in the United States of America has always been difficult and the costs are commercially driven with some give to what the market will bear. While not perfect, the ACA was a huge step forward in providing affordable healthcare. Unfortunately, Ted Kennedy died shortly afterwards. Senator Kennedy was also advocating for Long Term Care.
There are better ways to pay for healthcare. Single Payer eliminates the different administrative practices of each insurance company in payments to hospitals and practices. It also provides a foundation of standard healthcare practices of care.
We do not have it and we are in the next best thing to Single Payer, the ACA. To which, one political party wishes to eliminate the ACA and return to something many people could not afford. Charles Gaba gives a rundown of the political aspirations of one man who has some blatant mental issues and similar with minorities.
Another low point in politics.
Meanwhile, Trump pledges to “never give up” trying to “terminate” healthcare coverage for over 40 million Americans, ACA Signups, Charles Gaba.
The 2024 ACA Open Enrollment Period is going on right now and will continue through January 16th in most states. So far, I’ve confirmed that over 4.7 million Americans have enrolled in either ACA exchange Qualified Health Plan (QHP) policies nationally or Basic Health Plan (BHP) policies in New York & Minnesota specifically; the odd are that the combined total will be over 18.5 million by the time the dust settles in January.
Meanwhile, Medicaid enrollment via the Affordable Care Act’s expansion provision reached an all-time high of 24.6 million people last March, although this has likely dropped by several million people since then via the ongoing Medicaid Unwinding process (in fact, a portion of that population has shifted over from Medicaid to ACA policies).
Combined, that’s as many as 43.1 million Americans, or nearly 13% of the entire U.S. population, who are either currently enrolled in (or about to become enrolled in) healthcare coverage directly provided by the Patient Protection & Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare. Again, it’s probably more like 40 million due to the Unwinding process.
I mention all of this because likely 2024 Republican Presidential nominee Donald J. Trump just posted this on his “Truth Social” account a couple of days ago:
Here we go again.
November 30, 2023
Donald Trump Still Wants to Kill Obamacare. Why?
By Paul Krugman
Donald Trump hasn’t talked much about policy in this election cycle, except for vague assertions that he’ll somehow bring back low unemployment and low inflation — which, by the way, has already happened. (Unemployment has been at or below 4 percent for almost two years. Thursday’s report on consumer spending showed the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of underlying inflation getting close to its 2 percent target.) Most of his energy seems to be devoted to the prospect of wreaking revenge on his political opponents, whom he promises to “root out” like “vermin.”
Nonetheless, over the past few days, Trump has declared that if he returns to the White House, he’ll once again seek to do away with the Affordable Care Act, the reform that has produced a significant decline in the number of Americans without health insurance.
Why this renewed assault? “Obamacare Sucks!!!” declared the former and possibly future president. For those offended by the language, these are Trump’s own words, and I think I owe it to my readers to report what he actually said, not sanitize it. Trump also promised to provide “MUCH BETTER HEALTHCARE” without offering any specifics.
So let’s discuss substance here. Does Obamacare, in fact, suck? And can we believe Trump’s promise to offer something much better?
On the latter question, remember that Trump and his allies came very close to killing the A.C.A. in 2017 and replacing it with their own plan — and the Congressional Budget Office did a detailed analysis of the legislation that almost passed. The budget office predicted that by 2026, the Republican bill would cause 32 million people to lose health insurance, and that the premiums paid by individuals buying their own insurance (as opposed to getting it through their employers) would double.
There is, as far as I can tell, no reason to believe that Trump has come up with a better plan since then, or that a new analysis of his plan would be any less dismal.
But while ending Obamacare would have ugly results, how well has the A.C.A. actually worked?
The main point in Obamacare’s favor is simply the fact that the number of uninsured Americans fell sharply after the law went into effect. We’re still well short of the more or less universal coverage provided by every other advanced country, and the health insurance some Americans have remains inadequate, but the gap has narrowed a lot.
Now, Obamacare’s success hasn’t happened in quite the way its proponents expected. Most of the original discussion of reform focused on creating exchanges where individuals could buy their own insurance. And such “non-group” coverage has indeed expanded, but most of the rise in coverage has instead come from an expansion of Medicaid (which would be even larger if some red states, including Texas and Florida, weren’t still refusing to accept federal dollars to help their own residents)….
Why Long-Term Care Insurance Falls Short for So Many
NY Times – Nov 22
The private insurance market has proved wildly inadequate in providing financial security for millions of older Americans, in part by underestimating how many policyholders would use their coverage.
(Part of the reason, if not most of the reason, that ‘Life Insurance’ works at all is that a lot/most people die before they can use it, after paying in ‘all those premiums.’ My father, a life-long insurance agent, wanted nothing to do with it.)
(If voters were to demand it, a plan (‘scheme?’) could no doubt be created along the lines of Social Security to provide for long-term care. It would be very expensive, just as medical care is very expensive for the elderly because they use so much of it. I have cost medicare at least a quarter $M starting right after I went on it at age 65, easily eclipsing by far whatever I ever spent on it before reaching retirement.
This would certainly make various MAGA head explode however.)
@Fred,
Part of the reason *all* insurance works at all is that most people end up paying more in premiums that they get in benefits. Insurance isn’t charity. Of course, the rest of the story is that the premiums are invested and earning money for the insurance companies.
With auto, homeowner and health insurance, that suits me just fine. I don’t want to have the kind of auto accident, home damage or health problems that cost more than my accumulated premiums. I prefer to drive safely, not to have my home destroyed or end up for weeks in the hospital. YMMV.
I think the reason why my father felt they way he did was that property insurance (which he sold) was in effect risk-sharing especially in the sense that property losses are not inevitable, in the way that losses are inevitable as far as health & life policies are concerned. They always get you in the end.
Different approaches are required for health/life needs. So, we have Social Security, Medicare, and people augmenting these on their own.
Ultimately, the reason why insurance works (for the companies) is that they get to invest yer premiums and keep (much) of what they earn, ‘hopefully.’
