Trump University 2.0
Remember the wildly successful Trump University? Me neither.
But elect Donald, and he promises to build on that success by stealing the endowments of major universities to create a national diploma mill.
Click the link.
Trump University 2.0
But elect Donald, and he promises to build on that success by stealing the endowments of major universities to create a national diploma mill.
Click the link.
Trump University 2.0
(I clicked the link, so you don’t have to, alas.)
I don’t know who to mock, Trump, or the suckas that buy into it
I can hear g’da muttering something about paying out enough rope