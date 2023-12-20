Trade the Southern Border for Ukraine and Israel

Parts of the Mexican border are already closed due to the influx of migrants. Puerto Peñasco or Rocky Point and Lukeville crossing, Eagle Pass and Piedras Negras, San Ysidro, etc. and several rail crossings.

Reader Jim Han offered up a Thom Hartmann commentary suggesting Dems take the deal Repubs are offering up. Thom also points the finger at Repub commentary claiming a Biden policy opened southern borders to all who can get to it. Not true according to Thom.

Just a few bad and political actors making up stories about migration at the southern border and aggravating the situation with their (being polite) stories. The following portion is taken from a recent Thom commentary:

“Should Democrats Trade the Southern Border for Ukraine?” Daily Take, by Thom Hartmann. Thom is an American radio personality, author, businessman, and progressive political commentator.

If the GOP’s price for aid for Ukraine and Israel is to stop the flow of immigrants into this country for year or so, I say pay the ransom…

This is, after all, foundational to the “great replacement theory” that Trump, Alex Jones, David Duke, and multiple Republican politicians have been endorsing ever since “very fine people” were chanting “Jews will not replace us [with Black or Hispanic people]” in Charlottesville.

Republican rhetoric on the issue has become so predictable that Richard Haas, normally a reasonable voice on foreign policy issues, had to be corrected on Fareed Zakaria’s GPS show yesterday when he said that Democrats favor an “open border policy.”

In fact, it’s Libertarians who believe all countries should have open borders, or that more immigrants coming to America is a good thing because it increases the supply of low-wage labor that businesses so love. Rand Paul, for example, has sponsored legislation that would increase immigration to the US.

But that hasn’t stopped Republicans from inviting as many people as possible to come to America, by proclaiming that our border is “wide open” because, they say, of Democratic Party policies.

While no elected Democrat I can find has ever called for “open borders,” Republicans keep saying that Democrats are for open borders and that they’ve gotten their way and the southern border is now wide open.

Thus, while it’s true that two factors have driven a lot of migration over the past few decades (climate change wiping out farmland, and political dysfunction and gangs caused by the Reagan administration illegally devastating the governments of El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala), the main driver of would-be immigrants and refugees today is the Republican Party itself.

Lacking any actual, substantive economic issues to run on, the GOP has decided to fall back on a familiar ploy: scare white people that brown people are coming for them and/or their jobs. Back in the 1950s and 1960s, I remember well how the GOP’s pitch to white people was that Black people wanted “our” jobs; now it’s brown people from south of the border.

Trump did this in the most crude, vulgar, and racist way possible from his first entrance into the Republican primary through the end of his presidency and to this day. It frightened enough white voters that it got him into office once, and the GOP is hoping they can repeat that trick in 2024.

In doing so, they’re playing with fire. Their lies about American policies are causing refugees to put their lives and their families in danger.

The truth is that Joe Biden never “opened” our southern border. “Open borders” have never been his policy or the Democratic Party’s policy or, indeed, the policy of any elected Democrat or Democratic strategist in post-1921 American history.

Everybody understands and agrees that for a country to function it must regulate immigration, and its borders must have a reasonable level of integrity. Everybody. But you’d never know that from watching Fox “News” or listening to rightwing podcasts or hate radio whenever there is a Democrat in the White House.

Republicans are playing a very dangerous game here. By loudly proclaiming “their” lie that Biden has “opened” the southern border and is “welcoming” immigrants and refugees “with open arms.” They are creating the very problem they’re pointing to.

Just google “open border” and “congressman,” “congresswoman,” or “senator” and you’ll get a list of Republican politicians too long to print. These are the quotes that coyotes — human smugglers — print out and distribute to desperate people in Central and South America as advertisements to get people to trade their lives’ savings for transportation to the Rio Grande.

At the top of that list, of course, you’ll find the most contemptible Republican demagogues:

— Ted Cruz wants everybody south of our border to know that the “Biden Open Border Policy [is] A Very Craven Political Decision”;

— Rick Scott wants everybody to know that “Americans Don’t Want [Biden’s] Open Borders”;

— Marco Rubio says there’s “Nothing Compassionate About Biden’s Open Border Policies”;

— Rand Paul is so extreme he tells us Senator Rubio “is the one for an open border”;

— Josh Hawley says “Biden’s Open Border Policy Has Created a Moral Crisis”;

— Tom Cotton “Insists the Border is Wide Open”;

— Ron Johnson wants the world to know that “Our National Security is at Risk Because Democrats have Turned Border Security into a Partisan Issue”;

— Marjorie Taylor Greene “BLASTS Open Border Hypocrites”;

— Mo Brooks opposes “Socialist Democrats’ Open Border Policies for Helping Kill Americans”;

— Lauren Boebert says the “Root Cause” of the open border crisis “is in the White House”;

— Matt Gaetz “revealed a complex and deceitful agenda by Joe Biden’s Democrat administration to evade our Southern Border law enforcement”;

— Gym Jordan says “Biden’s Deliberate Support of Illegal Immigration Could Lead to Impeachment”;

— Kevin McCarthy says the Biden Administration has “Utterly Failed” to secure the “open border”;

— Elise Stefanik proclaims “Biden’s Open Border Policies have been a Complete Disaster.”

— Tom Cole’s website features “Biden’s Open Border America”;

— Bob Goode brags about introducing legislation named the “Close Biden’s Open Border Act”;

— John Rose “Calls Out Biden’s Open Border Policies”;

— Paul Gosar claims Biden is “Destroying America with His Open Border Policies”;

— Roger Williams complains about the “Democrats’ Open Border Problem”;

— Tom Cole wants the world to know that Biden’s “open border policies have given the green light to migrants and bad actors from around the world…”;

— Gus Bilirakis “Denounces Dangerous Open Border Policies on the House Floor”;

The list goes on and on, and these messages have spread all across Central and South America, just as Republicans hoped they would, driven by human smugglers following the profit motive.

Based on an intentional GOP lie.