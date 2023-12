Bill Haskell | December 31, 2023 7:30 am



This casting was up December 29 at Talking Points Memo (TPM). It is about 50 minutes long and a very interesting conversation between John, Kate, and Prof. Heather. Covering the state of democracy in America is the topic and well worth the listen.

Belaboring the Point: What If We’d Been Mean to Robert E Lee? Talking Points Memo, Josh Marshall, Kate Riga, and Prof. Heather Cox Richardson.