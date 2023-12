Angry Bear | December 6, 2023 3:13 pm



“casts record-setting vote in Senate.” Vice President Harris on Tuesday cast her 32nd tiebreaking vote to confirm Loren L. AliKhan to be a U.S. district judge for the District of Columbia — making history with the most deciding votes in the chamber by a vice president.

Open Thread November 28 2023 Housing Buy or Rent? Angry Bear