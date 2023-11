Angry Bear | November 28, 2023 5:00 pm



Buy or rent Housing in 2023? Cost of buying has surpassed the cost of renting in 2023.

Blame high house prices and soaring mortgage rates. Since 2020 nominal house prices have climbed by roughly 40%. In the same period the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose from 3.1% to 7.3%, lifting the mortgage repayments on a typical house by more than 50%.

Is it cheaper to rent or buy property? economist,