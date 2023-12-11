Open Thread December 11 the “Kelly Parcel,” Utah

Open Threads are created for people to have conversations which may not fit in with topical posts . . . a comment which may be off topic. I usually offer up one topic to start a conversation.

“Simply put, this small inholding, known as the “Kelly Parcel,” (Utah) should never be privatized. It is one of the most awe-inspiring and important pieces of open space remaining in America.

Within Grand Teton National Park, its borders include the National Elk Refuge and Bridger-Teton National Forest. Its value was appraised in 2022 at $62.4 million. However, the director of the Office of State Lands and Investment just recommended a starting bid of $80 million” for private investment.

Its real value isn’t about money: The land is a vital migration corridor for elk, moose, big horn sheep antelope, pronghorn and mule deer travelling into and out of the national park. It also hosts 87 other “Species of Greatest Conservation Need.”

Commentary: Outrage in Wyoming Erupts over Public Land Auction, msn.com.