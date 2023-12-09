Amtrak vision links Detroit Metro Airport, Detroit and Cleveland

Angry Bear | December 9, 2023 3:00 pm



This makes sense unless you want to hang around the airport for a while to catch another flight to Cleveland or Toledo. If you are observant, there is another route into Canada. All that is missing is an express to Chicago.

Amtrak proposal would link Detroit, DTW, Toledo, Cleveland | Crain’s Detroit Business, crainsdetroit.com, Anna Fifelski

The latest revision to Amtrak’s Cleveland, Toledo, Detroit/Pontiac corridor proposal now includes a passenger rail connection to Detroit Metropolitan Airport. The previous proposal included stations in Ohio in Cleveland, Elyria, Sandusky and Toledo, with Michigan Stations located in Detroit, Royal Oak, Troy and Pontiac. The revised proposal now includes DTW and the Cleveland Hopkins Airport in Ohio as additional locations.

Downtown Detroit does not currently have a rail connection to the international airport about 20 miles away in Romulus. Amtrak ConnectUs site . . .

“These new rail connections between major metro areas and smaller cities would improve mobility for underserved communities and provide reliable and efficient transportation to education and employment opportunities along the route.”

There has not been a passenger rail connection between Cleveland and Detroit to Toledo since 2004.

The new Amtrak corridor would also create connections between the University of Michigan – Dearborn, the University of Detroit Mercy, Bowling Green State University, the University of Toledo and more. The proposal adds . . .

“Much of the travel between Cleveland and Detroit takes place on I-90 and I-75, even though the distance between the cities of less than 170 miles represents the sweet spot for intercity passenger rail service.

An Amtrack Spokesperson told Crains . . .

The official proposal was filed by the Ohio Rail Development Commission. Amtrak is not able to comment on the new proposal yet. A report by the Federal Railroad Administration will be released on Friday.