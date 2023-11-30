Media still will not cover Trump after years of his lies

Angry Bear | November 30, 2023 10:02 am



Commenter and reader J.P. Mc Jefferson linked to this Lawrence O’Donnell Youtube article

“Media still not ready to cover Trump after years of his lies.”

It appears; Donald Trump called on the government to “come down hard” on MSNBC and not one major broadcast news network covered it. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains why this is a product of what Brian Klaas calls the “banality of crazy.”

It does make you wonder if negative reporting will still promote trump’s candidacy as many supporters do not care if he lies or act outside of the law. He defies a court order to report any monetary transactions before taking the funds.

Is it important to report the truth of illegal actions even if it is not believed or ignored? He really does need to be jailed. Jailed with others off the street and denied bail for a few days. He can face reality then.

