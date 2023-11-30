In-Box Topics which May Be of Interest

Angry Bear | November 30, 2023 8:54 am



Briefly, every morning I get an array of emails in my In-Box offering up what they think can be interesting reads. I would definitely read Economist David Zetland student’s writings on water shortages in other countries.

Most Interesting Read

Economist David Zetland’s Students Studying the Impact of Water Shortage in Europe, The one-handed economist, The Hague. What something interesting to do? Write to David’s students on his site. David does review all comments. Of course. you can just read and see what they are thinking.

Healthcare

UnitedHealth AI algorithm allegedly led to Medicare Advantage denials, lawsuit claims, Healthcare Finance News. Jeff Lagasse. Allegedly healthcare giant UnitedHealth Group unlawfully used an artificial intelligence algorithm to deny rehabilitative care to sick Medicare Advantage patients.

The Medicare Advantage Trap, The American Prospect, Matthew Cunningham-Cook. For one vulnerable sector of the population, that discrimination never ended. Insurers are still able to deny coverage to some Americans with pre-existing conditions. And it’s all perfectly legal.

Compensation Is Key to Fixing Primary Care Shortage, MedPage Today, Substantial disparities between what primary care physicians earn relative to specialists like orthopedists and cardiologists can weigh into medical students’ decisions about which field to choose.

What is fentanyl and why is it behind the deadly surge in US drug overdoses? A medical toxicologist explains, theconversation.com, Kavita Babu. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that was originally developed as an analgesic – or painkiller – for surgery. Often illicitly used to form related compounds with marked differences in potency.

Getting people the drugs they need, GoozNews, Merrill Goozner. A proposed plan to provide universal treatment for hepatitis C, the nation’s #1 killer among bloodborne pathogens, could become a model for reversing the damage done by high drug prices.

Pharmacy Benefit Managers: History, Business Practices, Economics, and Policy, JAMA Network, Authors. Criticism of the PBM industry centers around the lack of competition, pricing, agency problems, and lack of transparency.

SCOTUS and 5th COA

The Supreme Court’s Objectivity (kabuki) Theater, The American Prospect, Max Moran. The Court wrote a new ethics code for itself. It’s all but meaningless.

The Fifth Circuit Is Making the Supreme Court Look Reasonable, The Atlantic, Stephen I. Vladeck. Where to even start in cataloging the most ridiculous—and alarming—recent rulings to come out of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit?

Supreme Court to consider giving First Amendment protections to social media posts, theconversation, November 2023. rules governing discussions on social media platforms such as Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter – and the constitutional limitations on the government to affect speech on the platforms.

Economy

A Victory Lap for the Transitory Inflation Team, Roosevelt Institute, Joseph E. Stiglitz. More than two years after economists divided into opposing camps over the nature of the post-pandemic inflation, we now know which side was right. Disinflation has confirmed the earlier price increases were “transitory,” driven largely by supply disruptions and sectoral shifts in demand. (No sh*t. How quick we forget the lessons of 2008. Contrived.).

The Curious Partner in Big Banks’ Drive to Weaken Capital Rules, The American Prospect, David Dayen. Proposed capital rules for big banks are mostly about limiting risky bets on securities and derivatives trading, not small-business or mortgage lending. AB: This is the re-emergence of credit default swaps and potentially the countering naked credit default sways. More of this later. A Brooksley Born replacement is advocating for these rules.

October Inflation Preview: A Data Release That Can Dictate the Future of The Hiking (& Easing?) Cycles, employamerica.org, Skanda Amarnath. “we see marginal asymmetry towards a downside surprise in CPI in October, though our baseline forecast is consistent with consensus.”

Why the Fed should treat climate change’s $150B economic toll like other national crises it’s helped fight theconversation, November 2023. Climate disasters are now costing the United States US$150 billion per year, and the economic harm is rising.

Soaring Home, Car Insurance Rates Hurt Americans’ Finances, US Economy, businessinsider, Bartie Scott. The cost of insuring the property jumped by 43% from 2019 to 2022, forcing the board members in charge of managing the building’s finances to make some tough choices.

Other Items of Interest

The problem with conventional lawns (and what could replace them), Grist Archive, Claire Elise Thompson. “3 million tons of nitrogen-based fertilizers per year and give their yards haircuts with gas-powered lawn care equipment, which spews an estimated 30 million tons of CO2 as well as other harmful substances, like fine particulate matter.”

Gettysburg tells the story of more than a battle − the military park shows what national ‘reconciliation’ looked like for decades after the Civil War, theconversation.com. Gettysburg commemorates an event whose survivors held dramatically different views of its meaning.

‘The Hum’ Noise: Mystery Sound Is Invading Towns – What Is It? popular mechanics, Jackie Appel. Keeping people awake for hours on end. It’s low-level, omnipresent, and constant—and it’s been doing its disturbing work for decades.

