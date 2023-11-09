Election analysis from Heather Cox Richardson

Joel Eissenberg | November 9, 2023 10:04 am



Richardson has a post-election analysis up at her substack blog. Some money grafs:“In Virginia, Governor Glenn Youngkin campaigned hard to flip the state senate to the Republicans, telling voters that if his party had control of the whole government he would push through a measure banning abortion after 15 weeks. This has been a ploy advanced by Republicans to suggest they are moderating their stance on abortion, and Youngkin appeared to be trying out the argument as a basis for a run for the presidency.“But voters, who are still angry at the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which protected abortion rights until about 24 weeks, after fetal abnormalities are evident, rejected the suggestion they should settle for a smaller piece of what they feel has been taken from them by extremists on the Supreme Court.“Today, Youngkin indicated he will not run for president in 2024.”Click the link to read the rest.