Weapons Manufacturer Ditches Blue State, Moves South to Get Out of the Heat

Angry Bear | October 10, 2023 7:00 am



Weapons Gun Manufacturer Ditches Blue State, Moves South, America Insider Carver Malone.

NRA Executive Director of Advancement Tyler Schropp . . .

“This move is a testament to their enduring legacy, their commitment to firearm excellence, and to the importance of preserving America’s gun industry and Second Amendment rights in a fair environment.”

“Representing millions of NRA members and gun owners, the NRA was proud to be the tip of the spear for the passage and enactment of the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act that saved America’s firearm industry,”

What “bull hockey!”

Smith & Wesson moves to Maryville, Tennessee.

The grand-opening even featured competitive shooter Jerry Miculek shattering records, hitting 6 targets with a Smith & Wesson 9mm revolver in just 1.88 seconds.

That is pretty good! Except, targets do not shoot back . . .

Why does Clinton keep getting away with saying that gun manufacturers are the only industry in America that is immune from being held accountable for criminal acts by the purchasers of their products? Angry Bear.