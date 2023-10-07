Pick the greater of Two Threats

Bill Haskell | October 7, 2023 7:00 am



A shirtless man with a holstered handgun, approached the governor’s office on the first floor of the Wisconsin state Capitol around 2 p.m. Wednesday. State Department of Administration spokesperson Tatyana Warrick said, the man was demanding to see the governor who at that time was not in the building.

The man was taken into custody for openly carrying a firearm in the Capitol, which is against Wisconsin law. Weapons can be brought into the Capitol if they are concealed and the person has a valid permit. Side note: The man arrested did not have a concealed carry permit. He later returned with a rifle.

Ten years ago and at the orders of the Republicans, the Capitol police were cracking down and arresting people (protesters I assume) for singing union songs. The arrests went to the point of going to their homes to nab those inspired singing culprits. Miss a note and you go to jail.

Armed Gunman Enters Wisconsin Capitol Twice In One Day, Crooks and Liars, Chris capper Liebenthal.