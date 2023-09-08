Joel Eissenberg | September 8, 2023 12:15 pm



AI is getting a lot of attention these days, and rightfully so. ChatGPT looks to take lots of jobs and to become the plagiarist’s tool of choice. Will AI replace artists, composers and novelists? Time will tell, but to look at what passes for “art” today in the mass consumer market, my money’s on AI.



Another technology that is pushing the envelope is CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing. The New Yorker has a nice piece summarizing the state of play. The tl;dr take is that the genie is out of the bottle on human germline editing and there’s no way to stop it.



I read the New Yorker article with the eye of someone who has written on the topic myself. It is very good and accurate, although it accepts at face value the claim that germline editing is “therapy.” It isn’t. There are ways for couples who carry disease-related mutations to have children without germline editing (e.g., zygote selection, adoption). But the march of technology will not be denied.



My thoughts on the ethics of genome editing are at the link below:



