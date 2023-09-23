Sunday Funnies “Stop drinking alcohol and save a lot money!”

Bill Haskell | September 23, 2023 7:00 am



Restaurant fires back at NYT columnist after he complained about the cost of his meal: ‘Keep drinking buddy,’ Fox News, Gabriel Hays.

When does a smoked burger by a reputable restaurant cost $78? When you add 4 drinks to the bill along with the $17 burger. No word on the tip left by New York Times columnist David Brooks. Bet it was not much. The “1911 Smoke House Barbeque” is now offering a special in Brooks’ honor:

More of the story . . .

A restaurant fired back at New York Times columnist David Brooks after his complaint Wednesday on social media about the cost of his meal. saying,

“This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible,”

Brooks commented on the bill along with a picture of his dinner. It consisted of a cheeseburger, fries and what appears to be an alcoholic beverage.

However, the restaurant 1911 Smoke House Barbeque pushed back on Brooks’ post on Facebook Thursday. It wrote:

“Looks like someone was knocking back some serious drinks – Bar tab was almost 80% and he’s complaining about the cost of his meal. “Keep drinking buddy – we get paid off of everything.”

AB: Usually, one receives the bill after you eat the meal. So, the picture of a meal is questionable.

Restaurant owner Maukrice Hallett also guessed Brooks ordered “two doubles” of whiskey which cost between $28 and $29. The owner explained prices are more expensive at the airport due to a partnership with a food travel company.

Unless you are drinking a cheap whiskey, $28 per double is about right in an airport. I will pay $18 -$19 for a double of Basil Hayden. File this under good publicity (for the restaurant).