Sunday Funnies “Stop drinking alcohol and save a lot money!”
Restaurant fires back at NYT columnist after he complained about the cost of his meal: ‘Keep drinking buddy,’ Fox News, Gabriel Hays.
When does a smoked burger by a reputable restaurant cost $78? When you add 4 drinks to the bill along with the $17 burger. No word on the tip left by New York Times columnist David Brooks. Bet it was not much. The “1911 Smoke House Barbeque” is now offering a special in Brooks’ honor:
More of the story . . .
A restaurant fired back at New York Times columnist David Brooks after his complaint Wednesday on social media about the cost of his meal. saying,
“This meal just cost me $78 at Newark Airport. This is why Americans think the economy is terrible,”
Brooks commented on the bill along with a picture of his dinner. It consisted of a cheeseburger, fries and what appears to be an alcoholic beverage.
However, the restaurant 1911 Smoke House Barbeque pushed back on Brooks’ post on Facebook Thursday. It wrote:
“Looks like someone was knocking back some serious drinks – Bar tab was almost 80% and he’s complaining about the cost of his meal. “Keep drinking buddy – we get paid off of everything.”
AB: Usually, one receives the bill after you eat the meal. So, the picture of a meal is questionable.
Restaurant owner Maukrice Hallett also guessed Brooks ordered “two doubles” of whiskey which cost between $28 and $29. The owner explained prices are more expensive at the airport due to a partnership with a food travel company.
Unless you are drinking a cheap whiskey, $28 per double is about right in an airport. I will pay $18 -$19 for a double of Basil Hayden. File this under good publicity (for the restaurant).
As a tea-totaler who’s done a fair share of dumb things after knocking back a couple double-whiskeys the first thought that came to mind was: see what happens when you take a drink ~ you post something stupid and the whole world ends up mocking you as your carefully crafted persona as a Very Serious Person Who Writes For The New York Times swirls away with the ice at the bottom of the glass
I laughed out loud …
@Ten,
I did, too. Then again, this is Bobo Brooks, so I wasn’t surprised. Hard to say whether he was intoxicated by the alcohol or by his own chronic sense of superiority and entitlement.