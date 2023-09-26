Reestablishing the Senate’s dress code when they are worthless

Bill Haskell | September 25, 2023 10:49 pm



The Senate is pretty much worthless. Dems really need to lay into Repubs on their failure to pass a budget. Why should Dems play nice when Repubs don’t. It is about time someone took a different stance. Fetterman is different than the normal arrivals in government.

As far as Durbin, he gave a speech at Showdown in Chicago which I attended. Great speech and then nothing afterwards. They are all talk and no action. The only thing they can agree on is what suit (clothing) should be worn in the Senate.

John Fetterman Just Got Some Bad News – 19FortyFive, Georgia Gilholy

The proposal being circulated by Sen. Manchin seeks to reestablish the Senate’s previous dress code standards, which required senators to wear coats, ties, or business attire while on the Senate floor. One senator familiar with the resolution stated that it aims to define the dress code and essentially return to what it was before Schumer’s recent change.

Schumer’s decision to ease the dress code was seen by many as an attempt to accommodate the preferences of first-term Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), known for his signature hoodie and shorts. However, the move has faced bipartisan pushback. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (Ill.) expressed his belief that the Senate should maintain certain standards when it comes to attire on the Senate floor. Durbin emphasized the need for the Senate to act on this matter.

“Coalition of the Rational”

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) referred to the group of senators advocating for restoring the dress code as “the coalition of the rational.” He criticized the idea of conforming the dress code to the lowest common denominator and argued for the need to maintain dress code standards. Cornyn predicted that a Senate resolution on this issue would allow senators to express their views on the necessity of a dress code.

Real powerful commentary by Cornyn. Manchin failed to get the opioid commentary correct when he took the floor to discuss a death of one rich white, blonde haired, woman.

“West Virginia has more drug overdose deaths per capita than any other state (52.8 out of every 100,000 residents).”

The rundown on West Virgina a state with a declining population. Senators, Opioids, and EpiPens, Angry Bear, run75441

Who is that guy – “run?”