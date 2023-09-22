Ken Melvin | September 21, 2023 10:00 pm



Siri: “Hey Jill, how are you? Anything you would like to talk about?”



Jill: “I fell while hiking today.”



Siri: “Were you hurt?”



Jill: “Left ankle is somewhat swollen and sore from jamming the foot into a rock while trying to stay upright.”



Siri: “Sorry to hear that, Jill. Any idea why you fell?”



Jill: “I don’t know, just fell.”



Siri: “Did you feel dizzy?”



Jill: “No.”



Siri: “Did you trip?”



Jill: “I guess so.”



Siri: “Why do you think that, Jill?”



Jill: “I think my left foot may have caught on the log that I was stepping over.”



Siri: “Were you distracted?”



Jill: “No, not really.”



Siri: “I think you should have your podiatrist take a look at your left ankle; especially the tibialis anterior tendon.”

In addition to always being available to ask the right questions and give answers to your medical questions, your pocket doctor, in conjunction with soon-to-be-announced heart and brain monitors, can provide around-the-clock monitoring and automatically transmit medical alerts to doctors and dear ones in case of falls, heart attacks, blackouts, strokes,…

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is here. There is a lot to be excited about. Healthcare will be one of its biggest beneficiaries. Soon, everyone can/should have a pocket doctor. Soon, everyone will be able to access affordable psychological screening.