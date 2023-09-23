Open Thread – NPs and PAs are Handling Primary Care Visits

Angry Bear | September 23, 2023 7:30 am



Open Thread: NPs and PAs are Handling Increasingly More Primary Care Visits, Medscape, Avery Hurt

“Healthcare Primary Care visits to NPs and PAs, also known as advanced practice providers, have been rising in recent years compared to doctor visits, according to the latest studies. The proportion of Medicare visits that NPs and PAs delivered nearly doubled in the 7-year period 2013-2019 (14% in 2013 to 26% in 2019), according to research published this month in the BMJ. “

