Now I’m angry with Gmail
Sorry to be so boring, but now I am angry with Gmail. It seems to me that Alphabet has adopted Elong Musk’s approach to customer service, programming, and destroying value.
I wanted to send an e-mail and surfed to gmail.com.
I was directed on to mail.google.come/mail/u/0/#inbox screenshot below. Notice there is no otion to use the e-mail site to send an e-mail.
I have to click on the 3 horizontal lines to get “show main menu” then
What conceivable logic is there to making the page less functional this way ? What happens to people who don’t know the rule “when a web site messess up click on the 3 horizontal lines.” Who is responsible for these choices ? What is going on ?
Chrome is still sending me to the “errore di privacy” because it does not recognize the certificate which it used to recognize. I can’t use Chrome to post here (oops I have confessed that I still use Chrome when I can in spite of swearing not to).
Is anyone else noticing Google/Alphabet messing up these days ?
well,
i am a sensitive sort of guy so i have been noticing this stuff for years. web sites are designed by humans…humans who have no understanding of the challenges faced by web site users. even AB presents problems to those who don’t know the secret code.
looking forward to the daze when artificial intelligence solves all our problems.
Forgive me, but I wonder whether I understand. Gmail has from the beginning struck me as superb in any way I could think of, but I have had an account. I assume Mr. Waldmann does not have an account and there is the entire problem. Simply open an account, which is indeed simple, and all will be well.
Similarly Chrome strikes me as superb.