mRNA vaccines the “an unsafe medication”
This just blows me away every time I read one of these articles about what people are thinking about Covid. And then there is some authority who is reinforcing the false paradigm.
"Sick, sick, sick," Digby's Hullabaloo
Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo calls the mRNA vaccines “an unsafe medication”. This is incorrect and irresponsible. Someone should ask Ron DeSantis if he would consider Dr Ladapo for US Surgeon General because that by itself would be a reason not to vote for him.
Irresponsible isn’t the word for it. It’s medical malpractice and will cause untold suffering and death among Florida’s vulnerable populations. The state is full of old, white Republicans who watch Fox, some of whom are going to believe this and get very sick and possibly die. And there are plenty of others who will hear this from the state Surgeon General and believe him too.
Ron DeSantis is no better than Donald Trump and in this instance is actually worse. We must fervently hope that this campaign will have destroyed his political career. The grotesque bad judgement (or cynical calculation) in hiring this quack to be the surgeon general of the state totally disqualifies him from ever having lives in his hands again.
We’ve been masking up for a week, get boosted Monday
What with viri that haven’t seen a human since before we were human thawing out of the thawing tundra and moving to the south and bugs and bacteria fleeing the heat north and to the higher elevations, the next pandemic will be organic population control
We are fleas agitating the hide of a far greater organism who can take care of herself …
The country is highly polarized now. Unfortunately this polarization seems to have pretty clear demarcations: tell me what you think of BLM and I’ll predict what you think about human global warming; tell me what you thought of the Rittenhouse verdict and I’ll predict what you thought about the Chauvin verdict; tell me what you thought about the ‘Hunter’s laptop is Russian disinformation’ and I’ll predict what you thought about vaccine passports. Ladapo may be irresponsible, but his statement here is far less influential in brewing up vaccine hesitancy than trying to use OSHA to oblige tens of millions to accept a vaccine or put their families’ income at grave risk. Vaccines were pretty well taken up for the first year, but declined dramatically since. We here are mostly quite logical and maybe have problems accepting just how many people now have a ‘holistic’ approach to even disconnected things. ‘The CIA bribed its analysts to say it came from animals, so I don’t trust those vaccines’. That’s reality much more than folks are listening closely to Ladapo.
“In late 1776, as Gen. George Washington led his troops through the opening battles of the American Revolution, it was not necessarily the enemy fighters who posed the biggest risk to the fledgling U.S. Army.
“An estimated 90% of deaths in the Continental Army were caused by disease, and the most vicious were variants of smallpox, according to the U.S. Library of Congress.
“That’s why Gen. Washington made the controversial decision to order the mass inoculation of his soldiers, an effort to combat spread of the disease that was at the time a major deterrent to enlistments and posed the risk of debilitating his army and tipping the balance of power against America’s first warfighters.”
https://www.health.mil/News/Articles/2021/08/16/Gen-George-Washington-Ordered-Smallpox-Inoculations-for-All-Troops
Thanks to vaccination, hundreds of millions of Americans are spared the scourges of smallpox, polio, whooping cough. If you are an adult male, be glad for the mumps vaccine.
Vaccination against pandemic disease is a responsibility of all patriotic Americans and a matter of national security.
Nobody is advocating forcible vaccination, but if you opt out, you are opting out of employment, public schools, military service. Any employer can and should have the right to deny employment to someone who refuses to protect their fellow employees by being vaccinated against a potentially fatal communicable disease. This isn’t “fascism” or “communism,” this is public health and self-preservation.