mRNA vaccines the “an unsafe medication”

Angry Bear | September 16, 2023 7:30 am



This just blows me away every time I read one of these articles about what people are thinking about Covid. And then there is some authority who is reinforcing the false paradigm.

“Sick, sick, sick,” Digby’s Hullabaloo, digbysblog.net

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo calls the mRNA vaccines “an unsafe medication”. This is incorrect and irresponsible. Someone should ask Ron DeSantis if he would consider Dr Ladapo for US Surgeon General because that by itself would be a reason not to vote for him. https://t.co/tXPli0EFWZ— Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) September 15, 2023

Irresponsible isn’t the word for it. It’s medical malpractice and will cause untold suffering and death among Florida’s vulnerable populations. The state is full of old, white Republicans who watch Fox, some of whom are going to believe this and get very sick and possibly die. And there are plenty of others who will hear this from the state Surgeon General and believe him too.

Ron DeSantis is no better than Donald Trump and in this instance is actually worse. We must fervently hope that this campaign will have destroyed his political career. The grotesque bad judgement (or cynical calculation) in hiring this quack to be the surgeon general of the state totally disqualifies him from ever having lives in his hands again.