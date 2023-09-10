Housekeeping Note

Robert Waldmann | September 10, 2023 5:56 am



I have become addicted to Twitter. Among other things, I stopped posting here. Recently I posted a complaint about Chrome and messed up certificates (warnings that sites were not private because they had a dialog box pop up). Among other sites, this site had that problem with Crome. I swore to never use Chrome again. I must confess that I broke that oath and am now using Chrome which allowed me to this site rather than blocking with a warning that “la connessione non e’ privata”.

More to the point, my pointless post was rather warmly received (thank you) so I will try to post more.

I will certainly be cranky, will repeat myself, and, in particular, will often type “I told you so.”