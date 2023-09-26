Bad Journalism

Joel Eissenberg | September 26, 2023 9:42 am



Hmm. Maybe Trump *does* have a point about the lying press after all. Here’s the Reuters headline:

“Biden, Trump to woo union workers in Michigan as auto strikes grow”



So where are Trump and Biden going to woo union workers?



“Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit a Macomb County automotive supplier of engine and transmission parts Wednesday, the day after President Joe Biden is set to visit a United Auto Workers picket line in Wayne County.”



Wait, tell me about this Macomb county automotive supplier that has striking union workers.



“Trump is going to speak to non-union non-striking workers, at the invitation of their management, with support from the organization pushing Right To Work (anti-union) laws.”



Ah, *those* striking union workers.



Feh.



Trump vs Biden in Michigan