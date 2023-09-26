Bad Journalism
Hmm. Maybe Trump *does* have a point about the lying press after all. Here’s the Reuters headline:
“Biden, Trump to woo union workers in Michigan as auto strikes grow”
So where are Trump and Biden going to woo union workers?
“Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit a Macomb County automotive supplier of engine and transmission parts Wednesday, the day after President Joe Biden is set to visit a United Auto Workers picket line in Wayne County.”
Wait, tell me about this Macomb county automotive supplier that has striking union workers.
“Trump is going to speak to non-union non-striking workers, at the invitation of their management, with support from the organization pushing Right To Work (anti-union) laws.”
Ah, *those* striking union workers.
Feh.
Trump vs Biden in Michigan
You think that the striking union workers at that plant won’t be listening in to whatever the Orange One has to say?
In a word: no.
I would add, as an example, yesterday’s stories in the NYT and elsewhere with a headline that there is no evidence of DeSantis’ involvement in force feeding Guantanamo inmates. There is evidence: the testimony of former inmates. What the story actually is about is the lack of corroborating evidence and it goes on, buried deeply, to state that documentary evidence from the Pentagon and CIA is being withheld. Very misleading headline.
@Jack,
I don’t read the NYT anymore for the same reason I never read the WSJ. Neither can be trusted, based on many examples.