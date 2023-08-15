Open Thread August 15, 2023 The Inflation Reduction Act – real climate change policy?

Angry Bear | August 15, 2023 1:59 pm



Briefly, Josh Bivens: “Put simply, the IRA puts the U.S. on a path where meeting its global climate change commitments is within reach. The commitments which would provide a genuine chance at securing a livable planet for future generations if they are kept. At the beginning of August 2022, there was no such path to secure this livable future, but there is now and it is a mammoth victory.

The IRA was essentially a climate change bill. Included in it were extraordinarily important health and tax changes as ride-alongs.

