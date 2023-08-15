Open Thread August 15, 2023 The Inflation Reduction Act – real climate change policy?
Briefly, Josh Bivens: “Put simply, the IRA puts the U.S. on a path where meeting its global climate change commitments is within reach. The commitments which would provide a genuine chance at securing a livable planet for future generations if they are kept. At the beginning of August 2022, there was no such path to secure this livable future, but there is now and it is a mammoth victory.
The IRA was essentially a climate change bill. Included in it were extraordinarily important health and tax changes as ride-alongs.
The Inflation Reduction Act finally gave the U.S. a real climate change policy, Economic Policy Institute, Josh Bivens
Good grief:
https://www.propublica.org/article/the-hidden-fee-costing-doctors-millions-every-year
August 14, 2023
The Hidden Fee Costing Doctors Millions Every Year
By Cezary Podkul
A powerful lobbyist convinced a federal agency that doctors can be forced to pay fees on money that health insurers owe them. Big companies rake in profits while doctors are saddled with yet another cost in a burdensome health care system.