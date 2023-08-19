Initial claims travelin’ man edition: still below cautionary levels

NewDealdemocrat | August 19, 2023 6:30 pm



– by New Deal democrat

Initial claims were 250,000 last week. The 4 week average increased to 234,250. Continuing claims with a one week delay were 1.716 million.

Most importantly, YoY the4 week moving average is up 9.5%:

This is well below the 12.5% YoY increase necessary to trigger a new caution.

Jobless claims: a good example of why my forecasting discipline demands a confirmed trend, Angry Bear, New Deal democrat