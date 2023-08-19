Initial claims travelin’ man edition: still below cautionary levels
– by New Deal democrat
Initial claims were 250,000 last week. The 4 week average increased to 234,250. Continuing claims with a one week delay were 1.716 million.
Most importantly, YoY the4 week moving average is up 9.5%:
This is well below the 12.5% YoY increase necessary to trigger a new caution.
