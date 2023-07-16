Belief vs science

Joel Eissenberg | July 16, 2023 12:27 pm



I was in the Moderna phase III clinical trial. 12 hours after the second jab, I had the predicted side effects: joint ache, mild fever, headache. Advil relieved the symptoms and they disappeared after another 24 hrs. This tells you the vaccine is working, not that it’s a bioweapon.



As of last year, more than 12 billion COVID-19 doses had been delivered world-wide. The reported deaths associated with a miniscule fraction of those vaccinations are just that—associations. Few, if any, have been shown to be caused by the vaccine and statistically, there is a predictable number of people who will fall ill or die within days of injection for reasons having nothing to do with the vaccine.



There is zero science behind claims that COVID-19 vaccines are dangerous. But the pernicious false equivalency between personal beliefs and scientific evidence leads to perverse and dangerous decisions that threaten us all. The more people infected, the higher probability that new vaccine-resistant variants will arise. The evidence is clear that vaccines reduce viral transmission.



There is ample scientific data online that falsifies all the claims of the Brevard County GOP leadership. These people deserve our scorn and contempt:



“Members of the Brevard County leadership committee adopted a resolution, calling on the governor to make the COVID-19 vaccines illegal. Other GOP chapters in Seminole, Lake, St. John’s, Santa Rosa, Hillsborough and Lee Counties have passed similar resolutions.



“There was heated discussion before the vote, and the majority believes the vaccine is very likely a biological weapon.



“The pharmaceutical companies committed crimes and pushed fraud on the public about the effectiveness of the vaccines and downplayed the risks and side effects, they argued.



“The Brevard Republican party’s controversial letter will be sent to DeSantis and other state leaders asking to outlaw the vaccines in the Sunshine State.”



County GOP: COVID-19 vaccine is a bioweapon