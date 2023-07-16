Belief vs science
I was in the Moderna phase III clinical trial. 12 hours after the second jab, I had the predicted side effects: joint ache, mild fever, headache. Advil relieved the symptoms and they disappeared after another 24 hrs. This tells you the vaccine is working, not that it’s a bioweapon.
As of last year, more than 12 billion COVID-19 doses had been delivered world-wide. The reported deaths associated with a miniscule fraction of those vaccinations are just that—associations. Few, if any, have been shown to be caused by the vaccine and statistically, there is a predictable number of people who will fall ill or die within days of injection for reasons having nothing to do with the vaccine.
There is zero science behind claims that COVID-19 vaccines are dangerous. But the pernicious false equivalency between personal beliefs and scientific evidence leads to perverse and dangerous decisions that threaten us all. The more people infected, the higher probability that new vaccine-resistant variants will arise. The evidence is clear that vaccines reduce viral transmission.
There is ample scientific data online that falsifies all the claims of the Brevard County GOP leadership. These people deserve our scorn and contempt:
“Members of the Brevard County leadership committee adopted a resolution, calling on the governor to make the COVID-19 vaccines illegal. Other GOP chapters in Seminole, Lake, St. John’s, Santa Rosa, Hillsborough and Lee Counties have passed similar resolutions.
“There was heated discussion before the vote, and the majority believes the vaccine is very likely a biological weapon.
“The pharmaceutical companies committed crimes and pushed fraud on the public about the effectiveness of the vaccines and downplayed the risks and side effects, they argued.
“The Brevard Republican party’s controversial letter will be sent to DeSantis and other state leaders asking to outlaw the vaccines in the Sunshine State.”
Joel
sorry to be a pest, but
“these people deserve our scorn and contempt” is not a scientific statement.
your belief in the science of Covid may be “scientific,” but my believing you would be “faith” either in “authority” or in you personally, or in “science” as religion [try try to understand what i am saying here..i am not saying that science is the same as religion. i am saying that or some of us…maybe most of us, our “belief” in “science” is the same as belief in religion.
for ordinary purposes i “believe in” science as much as you do..maybe more… but i get a little worried when people start demanding “scorn and contempt’ in the name of science, especially when it goes so far as to demand forced vaccination.
for one thing it feeds the scorn and contempt that a very large part of the voting public has for government and the arrogance of some “experts.”
Coberly:
Deserve is a choice. You can always applaud them for choice. His believe is scientific backed by evidence. Your faith still awaits proof. There is no demand in deserve.
I am noticing a lot of BS being scattered about in the news venue such as turning SS over to Wall Street and watch them tranche it in CDOs. Who in that tranche will die before they collect. Higher income tranches pay out less because they probably have better healthcare. Lower income tranches are riskier.
They do this with student loans in tranched CDOs called Slabs.
Think of the earnings for Wall Street!
Latest Social Security Proposal Would See Millions ‘Receive More, and No One Would Receive Less’
They are talking about massive cuts if they do nothing. We both know the US is monetarily sovereign.
Or increase the age before you can get it. We could do similar with Congress and raise their retirement to 80 since they did absolutely nothing other than threaten the public.
Warren has some thoughts out there too.