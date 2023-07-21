A Writer and a Friend . . .

Spencer England departed a year or so ago, Barkley Rosser from Econospeak

recently, and now my friend Dan . . .

Daniel Robert Crawford, 75, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, July 17, 2023. He was born October 30, 1947 to Robert and Ruth Crawford in Oakland, CA. Dan’s family of origin was a Navy family so they moved several times before settling in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Dan graduated with Honors in 1965 from Cuyahoga Falls HS, from the College of Wooster in 1969, from the University of Rochester in 1972 and Leslie College, Cambridge in 1987.

Dan loved being an educator. His second Master’s degree in Special

Education allowed him to teach and tutor Special Education students until

he retired in 2010 and began his study of economics. He administered and

wrote for the blog angrybear.com which was cited by Paul Krugman in the

New York Times and honored as one of the best economic blogs on the

internet several years running.

Family and friends who loved Dan spoke of his kindness and gentle

strength, his great sense of humor, beautiful gardens and the well-earned

devotion of his family.

He is survived by his wife, Linda, children Melanie, Adam and Nathan,

sister Yael Crawford and brothers Scott Banks and David Banks.

Services will be held at 11 AM Sept 23, 2023 at First Parish Sherborn,

Sherborn MA.

Donations are welcomed for Good Shepard Hospice, Wayland MA

Linda Crawford and family