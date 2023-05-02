Where Do Eight Billion People Live?

run75441 | May 2, 2023 7:30 am



SWP Report 2023 | United Nations Population Fund, unfpa.org)

In November 2022, the world population eclipsed 8 billion people. For many of us, it represents a milestone the human family should celebrate. A milestone of people living longer, healthier lives, and enjoying more rights and greater choices than ever before.

If you have not noticed India eclipsed China in population.

At the bottom of the chart, each area of Earth is color coded to identify continents, countries and their population.

In November 2022, the United Nations announced the human population had surpassed 8 billion people. Two thirds of the people are living in places where fertility rates had fallen below the so-called “replacement level” of 2.1 births per woman. These trends offer a nuanced look at demographic transition, the shift from higher to lower mortality and fertility as it unfolds in different countries and contexts.

The subtleties of this story were often lost. “Too many” people will overwhelm the planet, many pundits proclaimed. Coming even as others warned “too few” people would lead to civilizational collapse. Every population trend seems to invoke its own vision of catastrophe. Too many young people? Destabilizing. Too many old people? A burden. Too many migrants? A threat.

The information about is pulled from the Executive Summary.

According to population alarmists, our world is overrun and close to bursting at the seams. Politicians, media pundits and even some academics have asserted that global challenges like economic instability, climate change and resource wars can be pinned on overpopulation – on too much demand and not enough supply.

The alarmists paint a picture of out-of-control, unstoppable birth rates. Usually, they point a finger at poor and marginalized communities who have long been portrayed as reproducing recklessly and prolifically despite making the smallest contributions to issues such as environmental destruction.

This narrative oversimplifies. SWP Report 2023: The problem with ‘too many’ | United Nations Population Fund (unfpa.org)

In a YouGov survey of almost 8,000 people across eight countries (Brazil, Egypt, France, Hungary, India, Japan, Nigeria and the United States) the most commonly held view was that the current world population was too large.

Some interesting stats can be found at this United Nations report on population.

Also: Immigration, Population, Replacement, Politics and the Economy, Angry Bear, run75441

Taken from: Interesting stuff, The one-handed economist, David Zetland