So one of trump’s Trials ends

run75441 | May 11, 2023 7:00 am



“An Ominous Warning to the E. Jean Carroll Jury,” The Atlantic, Juliette Kayyem

Interesting but foreboding piece in The Atlantic. In the dismissal of the jury, the judge took a moment to suggest the jury not engage in conversation or be publicly identified. Typically and after trials, the judge will dismiss the jurors by thanking them for their time and public service. These words of gratitude are usually a formality, a polite nod to a key feature of our democratic process: defendants’ right, under the Seventh Amendment, to judgment by their peers in “Suits at common law.”

Federal Judge Lewis A. Kaplan went a bit farther in talking to the jury offering a piece of practical advice to the Manhattan civil jury finding former President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll in a luxury department store’s dressing room in 1996. Judge Kaplan offered some well founded advice. told the jurors

“My advice to you is not to identify yourselves. Not now and not for a long time. If you’re one who elects to speak to others and to identify yourselves to others, I direct you not to identify anyone else who sat on this jury. Each of you owes that to the other whatever you decided for yourself.”

Those words were jarring and yet seemed wise in light of Trump’s habit of directing violence, threats, and general mayhem against the peaceful functioning of our democratic norms.