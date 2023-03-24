John Oliver Talks TANF Helping Families and States Sitting on the Funds

Daniel Becker | March 24, 2023 11:00 am



If you think there is abuse in our welfare system, in this case TANF, you are correct. Only, it is not the people for whom the system is suppose to be helping. In fact, there are state who are sitting on the money not having spent/distributed it as they should have. As usual, John does a great job on this issue.

“States have broad flexibility over the use of state and federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds. Many have used that flexibility to divert funds away from income support for families and toward other state budget areas often unrelated to TANF’s goals. In 2021, states spent only about a fifth of the funds on basic assistance to meet essential needs of families with children. Investments in cash assistance can improve academic, health, and economic outcomes for children in families in poverty, research shows.”

State Fact Sheets: How States Spend Funds Under the TANF Block Grant | Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, cbpp.org.

