NewDealdemocrat | February 23, 2023 6:30 am



The long leading forecast through year end 2023 at Seeking Alpha

– by New Deal democrat

Normally in late January I update my top-line long leading forecast for the entire year. A little late this year, it is now up at Seeking Alpha.

If you follow my updates on the leading indicators, the result isn’t very surprising. The twist is that recessions are almost always much shorter than expansions, so the long leading indicators turn up on a shorter time span than they turn down in advance of recessions.

Anyway, clicking over and reading will tell you how I expect the trend for the remainder of this year to unfold, and bring me a little reward for my efforts.

My long leading forecast through the end of 2022, Angry Bear, New Deal democrat.