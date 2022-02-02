My long leading forecast through the end of 2022

Dan Crawford | February 2, 2022 7:04 am



by New Deal democrat

My long leading forecast that goes 12 months out is now up at Seeking Alpha.

I am as nerdy as can be, and follow the same indicators over and over, no matter what their message. And their message has been changing over the past 6 months. To find out what that means for the latter half of this year, click on over and read the article.

As usual, this will equip you to see ahead for a year to come; and it will reward me a little bit for getting you that information so early.