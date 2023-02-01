California waits as Other states submit Colorado River plan

run75441 | February 1, 2023 7:00 am



California holds out as Arizona, other states submit Colorado River plan, ktar.com, KTAR

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Six Western states that rely on water from the Colorado River have agreed on a model to dramatically cut water use in the basin, months after the federal government called for action and an initial deadline passed.

With the largest allocation of water from the river, California is the lone holdout. Officials said the state would release its own plan.

The Colorado River and its tributaries pass through seven states and into Mexico, serving 40 million people and a $5 billion-a-year agricultural industry. Some of the largest cities in the country, including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver and Las Vegas, two Mexican states, Native American tribes and others depend on the river that’s been severely stressed by drought, demand and overuse.

States missed a mid-August deadline to heed the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s call to propose ways to conserve 2 million-to-4-million-acre feet of water. They regrouped to reach consensus by the end of January to fold into a larger proposal Reclamation has in the works.

Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming sent a letter Monday to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. The Bureau operates the major dams in the river system. The States in the lower half of the river flow sent a plan to outline an alternative building on existing guidelines, deepens water cuts, and factors in water that’s lost through evaporation and transportation.

The states propose raising the levels where water reductions would be triggered at Lake Mead and Lake Powell, which are barometers of the river’s health. The model creates a greater protective buffer for both reservoirs. It also seeks to fix water accounting activities to ensure water the Lower Basin states intentionally stored in Lake Mead is available for future use.

The modeling would result in about 2 million acre-feet of cuts in the Lower Basin, with smaller reductions in the Upper Basin. Mexico and California are factored into the equations, but neither signed on to Monday’s letter.

John Entsminger, general manager of the Southern Nevada Water Authority, said all states have been negotiating in good faith.

“I don’t view not having unanimity at one step in that process to be a failure,” he said late Monday. “I think all seven states are still committed to working together.”

California released a proposal last October to cut 400,000 acre feet. An acre foot is enough water to supply two to three U.S. households for a year.

Chair of the Colorado River Board of California, JB Hamby said California will submit a model for water reductions in the basin that is practical, based on voluntary action, and aligns with law governing the river and the hierarchy of water rights.

“California remains focused on practical solutions that can be implemented now to protect volumes of water in storage without driving conflict and litigation.”

More on this to come as I read it. Right now, it appears states are finally taking action to conserve “more” water than previously. I wish the states would enact the restrictions now as some commercial interests are scrambling to build more housing. Local governments are not necessarily restricting them either. Greater population results in greater political interests and power.