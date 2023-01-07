Why the Battle over Electing a House Speaker
by Peter Dorman @ Econospeak
I don’t know how this will turn out, and maybe what I’m about to say will be disproved by events, but here goes:
I think the Republicans face a difficulty in electing a Speaker that the Democrats wouldn’t have, and it will be hard to overcome. Democrats may disagree intensely, but they all have legislative agendas to pursue, and in the end they are likely to compromise in order to get at least some of what they want. Republicans have little to no agenda. In the last presidential election they didn’t even have a party platform. Thus there is no incentive to compromise. If you’re a Republican congressman eager to cement your brand as a “patriot” who won’t settle for RINO’s like Kevin McCarthy, what would motivate you to vote for him?
True, representatives, even very right wing ones, still want federal money for their districts and to win favors for friends and donors. But these things usually take the form of riders to bills for other purposes or fine print in legislative language. The whole point of the process is that it occurs out of public purview and is therefore difficult to use to break highly visible logjams like the speakership. The IRA compromise among the Dems did involve side payments to West Virginia but primarily took the form of substantial trims to programs most Democratic senators supported.
What will a compromise that assembles a working Republican majority in the House look like?
Seemed to me like a very intricate dance, to avoid electing a Dem Speaker for the GOP controlled House. Jeffries for the longest time had more votes than McCarthy, and it seemed to take them a while to realize they would simply have to have members voting for no one to bring about a reduction in the majority requirement, and do a few trial runs to get it right.
Kevin McCarthy has effectively agreed to let the far right disrupt the workings of the House
NY Times – January 6
Representative Kevin McCarthy’s historically long slog to become speaker of the House has made one thing abundantly clear: The United States should brace for the likelihood of a Congress in perpetual disarray for the next two years.
The recipe for the chaos already existed: A toxic combination of the Republicans’ slim governing majority, an unyielding hard-right flank that disdains the normal operations of government and a candidate for speaker who has repeatedly bowed to that flank in his quest for power. …
