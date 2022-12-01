What News Was in My In-Box, Nov. 30, 2022

run75441 | December 1, 2022 7:00 am



Healthcare and the Environment appear to be the issues talked about in this installment of links. It was pretty clear this week in what showed up in my In-Box. Two of the topics I marked with the hope you might read them. Healthcare Insurance Claim denial and also Solar Panel efficiency. Not surprised healthcare insurance is denying claims because the can. The longer they can delay a payout the more money they make.

Healthcare Insurance is becoming more and more like the healthcare insurance company depicted in the movie “The Rainmaker.”

“Great Benefit’s (healthcare insurance like a bad slot machine. It never pays off.“

Well, almost like this. I am hearing this more and more from various healthcare entities. I am wondering how long it will be before the patient will have to put money down first.

The Solar Panel articles discusses the efficiency of the panels which is not great and deteriorates over time. Something to be aware of and ask questions about if you go in this direction.

Healthcare

“5 statistics making ASC execs nervous,” beckersasc.com, Patsy Newitt. Rising operation costs, nurse shortages and a push toward industry consolidation, independent physicians and ASCs are having a hard time staying independent.

“The ‘looming’ disruptor of the ASC industry,” beckersasc.com. Patsy Newitt. Physician and nursing shortages are projected to exponentially get worse in the next coming years while our current physicians and nurses are already being asked to do more to compensate for the shortages,

“20 biggest healthcare companies by revenue,” beckersasc.com, Laura Dyrda. First three: 1. CVS Health: $268.7 billion, 2. UnitedHealth Group: $257.1 billion, 3. McKesson: $231 billion, etc.

“Health system labor expenses still climbing,” beckershospitalreview.com, Laura Dyrda. Inflation, staff shortages and bonus programs are pushing staff salaries and benefits ever higher.

“FDA approves most expensive drug on market,” beckershospitalreview.com, Mariah Taylor. FDA approved a hemophilia B drug with a list price of $3.5 million — which could save the healthcare system millions per patient according to drug maker.

“Our Biggest Health Insurance Concern Isn’t What You Think,” MedPage Today, Paul Shafer. Millions remain underinsured — could monthly out-of-pocket cost caps help?

“Insurance claim denial rates rising as health systems struggle,” Modern Healthcare, Mari Devereaux. Health systems across the country have experienced a significant rise in denied claims over the past year, leading to more administrative work for providers, less cash flow for hospitals and, in some cases, postponed patient care. AB: Another alert about Claim Denial.

“CVS, Walgreens are locking up more products behind plexiglass, but that won’t stop pharmacy chains’ broader decline,” (slate.com), Henry Grabar. Rite Aid’s executive vice president of retail, Andre Persaud, floated an idea to improve the chain’s performance in New York City: turn the drugstore into one giant vending machine in order to fight shoplifting.

“Pharma Reps: A Blessing or a Curse?” MedPage Today, Neil Baum. Pharmaceutical reps can and should be an invaluable asset to medical practices. They furnish providers with educational materials, updates on their products, and brochures and websites aimed at improving medication compliance with patients.

“Integrating Medicare and Medicaid Data to Improve Care Quality and Advance Health Equity Among Dual-Eligible Beneficiaries,” Health Affairs, Brittany Brown-Podgorski Eric Roberts. Policy makers continue to test new models to integrate Medicare and Medicaid coverage for the dually eligible population, with the goal of improving quality of care and health equity.

“Mass Shootings In The United States: Population Health Impacts and Policy Levers,” Health Affairs, Aparna Soni Erdal Tekin. United States is experiencing a gun violence epidemic, and mass shootings are one of its most tragic manifestations. During the past four decades, mass shootings have caused at least 1,000 deaths and another 1,500 injuries in the United States.

“Applying for ACA coverage? Know the ropes (between income levels),” healthinsurance.org, Andrew Sprung. Applying for ACA coverage without knowing the income levels at which benefits change is like playing tennis without any lines.

“How Hospice Became a For-Profit Hustle,” | The New Yorker, Ava Kofman. It began as a visionary notion—that patients could die with dignity at home. Now it’s a twenty-two-billion-dollar industry plagued by exploitation.

“Higher COVID-19 Vaccination And Narrower Disparities In US Cities With Paid Sick Leave Compared To Those Without,” | Health Affairs,, Authors. We hypothesized that US cities with paid sick leave would have higher COVID-19 vaccination coverage and narrower coverage disparities than those without such policies.

“One in Five May Recall Near-Death Experience After CPR,” MedPage Today, Jennifer Henderson. One in five people who survive cardiac arrest after cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) may recall lucid experiences of death . . .

“Pharma Companies Abuse the Patent System, and Patients Pay the Price,” MedPage Today, Emily Hutto. Krishtel reveals how the patent system rewards pharmaceutical companies that try to prevent competition and keep prescription drug prices artificially high.

Environment

It’s Time to Get Serious About Particulate Pollution,” treehugger.com, Llyod Alter. It wasn’t until 1997 that the EPA even recognized particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns (PM2.5) as a hazard and set a standard of 15 micrograms per cubic meter (μg/m3).

“Shifting Gears,” Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, Catie Gould. Why Communities Are Eliminating Off-Street Parking Requirements—and What Comes Next.

“For the Common Good,” Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, Heather Hansman. Upstream and Downstream Communities Join Forces to Protect Water Supplies.

“Europe’s Cities Are Getting More Crowded – That’s a Good Thing,” WIRED UK, Matt Reynolds. The sprawling mass of suburbia has been a disaster for the environment. But now smaller, denser cities herald a renaissance in city living.

“The wheels are coming off the Dutch green revolution,” The Spectator, Senay Boztas. This week, the country’s highest court, the Council of State, decided that building is no longer exempt from EU environment protection rules.

“Climate Change from A to Z,” The New Yorker, Elizabeth Kolbert. The stories we tell ourselves about the future.

“The baddest of the bad Black Friday scams is ready and waiting to sucker-punch consumers,” (consumeraffairs.com), Gary Guthrie. The hottest scam this shopping season might just be the “Fake Seller Scam” which involves scammers quickly producing storefronts in 3rd party marketplaces like Amazon and Walmart.

“Global Food Security Index (GFSI),” (economist.com). The 11th Global Food Security Index shows a deterioration in the global food environment for the third year, threatening food security,

“An Alaskan Town Is Losing Ground—and a Way of Life,” The New Yorker, Emily Witt. For low-lying islands like Kivalina, climate change poses an existential threat.

“Did “Africa’s COP” meet expectations?” The Economist. Will the summit’s “loss and damage” pledges will make a difference, and what the final deal means for climate action.

“GM to Invest $45M to Expand Capacity for EV Pickup Drive Units,” DBusiness Magazine, Tim Keenan. General Motors Co. in Detroit is planning to invest $45 million at its Bedford, Ind., aluminum die casting foundry to expand the facility’s production capacity of EV drive unit castings.

“How Efficient Are Solar Panels in 2022,” ConsumerAffairs, Brian Church. The majority of commercially available solar panels have efficiency ratings between 15% and 20%. This means they can convert 15% to 20% of the available sunlight into energy. New technologies have produced modern solar panels testing efficiency ratings upward of 21% and 22%. AB – Good Read

“Weather is again determining economic outcomes,” The Economist. Hundred of years later, seasonality is returning to Britain and other parts of Europe, as the continent weans itself from Russian gas.

“Net Zero & Energy,” Economist Impact. Energy use accounts for almost 75% of global greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions. Realising net zero by 2050 requires transitioning to clean energies.

“The 1.5-Degree Climate Goal Is As Essential As Ever,” treehugger.com, Lloyd Alter. Everyone is saying goodbye to the 1.5 climate target, but this party is just getting started.

“The world has to adapt to the climate change it will not avoid,” The Economist. B arren” does not begin to describe Abu Ayman’s small patch of land in southern Iraq.

