The State of Real Estate
From the New York Times comes this list of trends in real estate, houses, mortgages, and the impact on buyers and sellers.
- Rising mortgage rates. Faltering home sales. Skyrocketing rents. We spoke with economists, mortgage brokers and real estate agents to plot the course ahead.
- Looking for a house in this tight market? Consider an octagon.
- Hybrid work, layoffs and higher interest rates are leaving lots of office space vacant and hurting the commercial real estate business.
- American home buyers are older, whiter and wealthier than at any time in recent memory, while discrimination is holding Black buyers back in all steps of the process.
- For a long time, the housing shortage in America was mostly a coastal crisis. This map shows that is no longer the case.
- The economics of the housing market have squeezed out “starter homes.” Their disappearance is central to the U.S. housing crisis.
- More young Americans are moving in with their grandparents, in a trend known as “skipped-generation” households.