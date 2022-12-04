New Deal democrat’s Weekly Indicators for November 28 – December 2

NewDealdemocrat | December 4, 2022 7:15 am



– by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

First the long leading indicators turned. Then the short leading indicators turned. Now the coincident indicators are weakening to new expansion lows almost every week.

The silver lining is: the first long leading indicator may already have hit its worst levels.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the virtual moment as to the economy, and reward me a little bit for my efforts.

