Is our AI learning?
Tyler Cowen points us to YouChat, a new AI chatbot, that as far as I can see after studying this carefully for 15 seconds is supposed to be more up to date than the OpenAI bot and integrated with a search engine which naturally makes it the next new thing and presumably worth billions of dollars to potential investors.
In the interest of being scrupulously fair, I decided to give YouChat a chance to answer the same question that OpenAI fumbled badly, viz.,
If a three dimensional polygon has nine sides and nine vertices, how many edges does it have? How do you know?
Here is the reply:
A three-dimensional polygon with nine sides and nine vertices is called a nonagon [1]. A nonagon has 12 edges [1]. The number of edges in a polygon can be determined using the formula E = V + F – 2 [1], where E is the number of edges, V is the number of vertices, and F is the number of faces. In the case of a nonagon, V = 9 and F = 9 [1], so the formula gives E = 9 + 9 – 2 = 12.
Hmmm . . . seems familiar . . . oh wait . . . this is a mish-mash of the answers given by the OpenAI chatbot that I posted here yesterday. The footnotes are all to yesterday’s post. It somehow picked out the right formula, but it also picked out one of the wrong answers even though the right answer was clearly presented in my post. So YouChat is up to date, give it that, but it has no judgment and cannot do basic arithmetic.
Verdict: more A than I. A search engine that just gave you a link would be more useful. Any human reading my post would be able to identify the right answer.
“…Verdict: more A than I…”
[Exactly. Should we ever expect otherwise? The “I” will always be derived from the perceptions of those coding the “A” software with regards to what they believe the definition of “I” is. Too bad if that sounds too much like “It depends on what the meaning of the word ‘is’ is.”]
IOW, just because genetics is the coding system for life, that does not mean that machine code makes machines alive. This means than mankind is far closer to being dog than it is close to being god regardless of how backyards our thinking may be.
Ron,
back in the day when i was “any normal human” i am pretty sure i could have given the right answer to Kramer’s question. I am no longer sure I could…at least not in the time I am willing (able?) to give to it. Does that make me not a normal human? Ask the machine that question.
as for closer to dog than god. see T.S.Eliot poem The Hippopotamus [no relation, i think to the hippopotami who “ask no more what am I?” in the children’s story (poem?).
I think I can find god in a dog more reliably than i can find god in a man…but that begs the question. I suspect that god… whatever or whoever that may be if anything (but what is a no-thing?) may be a great deal more complex than i can imagine…even containing evil, or at least concerned with what is evil in men. or just sufficiently stupid.
wile i am here I just read an article on Effective Altruism. When I read an article on that subject here on AB a little while ago, I did not realize it was “a thing.” All I can say is god help us. That humans, much less “philosophers” concern themselves with such nonsense longer that it takes to finish the last beer and say, “well, time to get home” causes me to worry about the human race, not even counting global warming or loose nukes.